New Ford Tourneo Custom in SA

Ford SA has introduced its versatile new Tourneo Custom, which delivers first class travel in extensively revised and more premium interior.

The latest model is also distinguished by its bold new front-end design with five-bar chrome grille.

The Tourneo people mover has been comprehensively re-engineered to provide superior levels of refinement and sophistication, including high-quality trim materials, along with improved comfort and noise levels. As a practical people-mover, the Tourneo Custom is targeted at executive shuttle, personal use and lifestyle customers.

“With the new Tourneo Custom, every passenger can enjoy the best seat in the house,” said Doreen Mashinini, General Manager, Marketing at FMCSA. “This versatile people mover has been refreshed with attractive new exterior styling and an interior that combines the comfort and quality of a luxury car with outstanding space and practicality.”

New Tourneo Custom has a bold new front-end appearance that shares the same design DNA as Ford’s latest passenger cars, with a high-mounted trapezoidal grille and dynamic, slim headlamps that flow neatly into the vehicle’s muscular shoulder line.

All models feature distinctive new signature daytime running lights along with automatic headlight activation, manual headlamp levelling and front fog lamps.

Throughout the vehicle, the interior trim has been completely revised – from the headliner and seats to the side panels and carpets – with a focus on outstanding craftsmanship and appearance. The selection of more upscale materials reinforce the impression of quality and attention to detail within the cabin.

Travelling comfort is further enhanced by new seat designs featuring revised foam padding and geometry for optimised support, plus improved refinement resulting from a significantly upgraded sound reduction package in the rear cabin. Rear seat passengers will also appreciate the more effective air conditioning system offering faster cooling or heating.

To provide customers the ultimate flexibility in configuring and using the vast and spacious cabin, the new Tourneo Custom offers comfortable seating for six passengers at the rear in two rows of three seats facing forward.

For added convenience, the seats can be folded flat, tumbled, stowed in multiple positions or removed completely, enabling customers to create limousine-like space, maximise the luggage area or meet their own special business or lifestyle requirements.

Standard items across the range include ESP with Hill Launch Assist, Load Adaptive Control, Roll-Over Mitigation and Trailer Sway Control which is activated with the fitment of an approved tow bar at a Ford dealer.

A high level of occupant protection is provided by means of the standard front, side and curtain airbags, as well as ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the second row seats.

All models are equipped with a six-speaker audio system incorporating Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity and steering wheel-mounted controls.

The Tourneo Custom is powered by Ford’s efficient yet powerful range of 2.2-litre four-cylinder Duratorq TDCi turbodiesel engines that rely on common rail direct fuel injection for optimal performance and fuel economy.

A six-speed manual transmission is used across the range.

Two long-wheelbase models are available at launch, starting off with the entry-level Ambiente model. It uses the 74kW version of this engine which delivers 310Nm of torque from as low as 1 300 r/min. In the Trend, power is rated at 92kW linked to a maximum torque output of 350Nm.

The Tourneo Custom is rated to carry a gross payload of 915kg. It can tow a 750kg unbraked trailer, or up to 1 400kg in the case of a braked trailer.

2.2 TDCi LWB Ambiente 74kW 6MT R546 000

2.2 TDCi LWB Trend 92kW 6MT R567 300

All models come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty.

A six-year/90 000km service plan is included, with 15 000km service intervals.

