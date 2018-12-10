Mahindra delivers first order to SA rental fleet industry

2018 is turning out to be a milestone year for Mahindra in South Africa.

In May, the company opened its first assembly facility in South Africa and has since started shipping locally assembled Pik Up models to dealers throughout Southern Africa.

In October, Mahindra launched the upgraded KUV100 NXT and XUV500 and celebrated sales growth of over 30% for the previous quarter.

This month, Mahindra notched up another achievement when it signed the first large-vehicle rental deal. As part of the agreement, Mahindra has delivered 100 KUV100 NXT models to six regional rental depots across the country.

“This is the first transaction of its kind for Mahindra South Africa and it’s a significant vote of confidence from one of South Africa’s largest vehicle rental companies. We are delighted that we could deliver all the vehicles on time and look forward to a long relationship with the vehicle rental industry,” says Avinash Bapat, CFO of Mahindra South Africa.

Mahindra has delivered the K6+ version of the KUV100 NXT for its vehicle rental fleet customer. The K6+ KUV100 NXT offers a comprehensive list of features, including steering wheel controls for its in-built audio system, air conditioning, electric windows, ABS brakes, as well as two airbags.

The K6+ model is fitted with Mahindra’s proven 1.2 litre mFalcon engine and a manual five-speed gearbox. The engine delivers 61 kW and 115 Nm of torque.

To continue offering the highest level of professionalism to fleet customers, Mahindra has appointed a dedicated team of fleet support specialists at its head office in Gauteng.

It will also support fleet clients through its national network of dealers. Mahindra has over 60 dealers in South Africa and plans to open and expand its network further in 2019.

“Our first large fleet sale follows a thorough vehicle testing process in which we made sure that the KUV100 NXT meets fleet customers’ need for a robust and reliable vehicle that has a low cost of ownership.

It is these same qualities that have made the KUV100 NXT such a firm favourite with private buyers,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

Mahindra introduced the new KUV100 NXT in October this year and expanded the range with the inclusion of an entry-level K2+ model. At R2 199 a month on Mahindra’s new Graduate Finance package, the KUV is officially one of South Africa’s most affordable vehicles.

“Compared to other entry-level vehicles, the KUV100 NXT offers great value with its SUV styling, high safety standard and frugal, yet willing 1.2 litre engine. We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase the KUV to more customers through our sales to vehicle rental companies,” says Gupta.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.