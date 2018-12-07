Ford Figo range expanded with top-spec Titanium model

The recently launched Ford Figo range has been bolstered with the addition of a series-topping Titanium hatchback model that introduces an appreciably high level of comfort, convenience and safety equipment to the bustling compact car segment.

“The Ford Figo is our cornerstone offering in the value segment, with the updated models launched in June this year giving us renewed traction in this growing sector due to the outstanding space, comfort and distinctive style they offer,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager, Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA). “With the introduction of the range-topping Figo Titanium, we are able to cater for discerning buyers that demand exceptional value for money without forgoing the advanced convenience and safety features that have become synonymous with Ford’s latest models, including the likes of SYNC®3 and Ford MyKey.”

The Figo Titanium is available exclusively in five-door hatch guise, complementing the existing entry-level Ambiente and mid-series Trend models, along with the four-door sedan derivatives in Ambiente or Trend.

The cleaner design of the new Figo’s dashboard is even more evident in the Titanium model, which boasts SYNC®3 for the first time.

The innovative system allows the driver to control audio, multimedia, climate control and connected smartphone functions by using simple, conversational voice commands, or by means of the integrated 6.5-inch colour touchscreen.

With two USB ports, SYNC®3 offers the benefits of smartphone integration provided through Apple CarPlay or Google’s Android Auto (once officially released for the collective Middle East and Africa region), which transforms the phone’s connectivity with the car to make and receive calls, and listen to voice mail. Songs, playlists and compatible apps can also be accessed.

The colour touchscreen provides the display for the integrated rear view camera that comes standard on the Figo Titanium, making parking manoeuvres a cinch, even in the tightest spaces.

Ford MyKey is included in the Titanium specification, allowing owners to programme a key for younger drivers that can inhibit incoming phone calls, restrict top speed, reduce audio system maximum volume and disable the audio system altogether if occupants are not using safety belts.

Occupant safety is improved in the event of a collision, as the Titanium benefits from the fitment of dual side and full-length curtain airbags, in addition to the front airbags that are standard across the range.

Further improving overall driving convenience and comfort, the top-spec Figo incorporates audio controls on the steering wheel, electronic automatic climate control, automatic headlamp activation and rain-sensing windscreen wipers, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, “Follow Me home” lighting, as well four-way adjustment for the driver’s seat.

Common to all Figo models is the lively new-generation 1.5-litre Ti-VCT three-cylinder engine that punches out an impressive 88kW of power at 6 300 r/min, matched to a healthy peak torque of 150Nm at 4 250 r/min.

A five-speed manual gearbox is standard fare across the range, except for the 1.5 Trend Hatch which can be specified with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Visually, the Figo Titanium is distinguished from the lower-spec models by means of 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents for the front fog lamp bezel and an eye-catching bright chrome finish for the front grille surround.

Pricing

FIGO 1.5 TITANIUM 6MT 5DR R 215 900

