You can buy the all-new Subaru Forester as from next week

Almost 22 years since the first Forester rewrote the rulebooks of conventional wagon practicality and driveability, the all new, fifth-generation 2019 Subaru Forester is set to arrive on South African dealership floors on the 11th of December 2018.

Redesigned from the ground up and the third vehicle from Subaru built upon the new Subaru Global Platform, the 2019 Forester sets new standards for the segment and promises to deliver more confidence and enjoyment to customers, as set out in Subaru’s design and engineering philosophy.

The Forester has played a key role in establishing the Subaru customer base in South Africa and has remained the most popular and successful model from Subaru in the region.

Ashley Lazarus, Marketing Manager for Subaru Southern Africa believes this model will continue the success. “For two decades, the Forester has offered customers the highest standards of safety, versatility and reliability for amazing value and that only gets better with this new model.”

The Forester is all-new and delivers impressive improvements in the areas of ride, handling, safety, occupant convenience and comfort.

The Forester’s design has always prioritised these key elements and the 2019 model takes all of these qualities to new heights.

It’s unmistakeably Forester and an evolution of the previous model. The width, length and wheelbase of the car have increased yet the height is 5mm lower than before, creating a more robust and sturdy stance that also yields more interior space and legroom.

The rear section of the car now includes split rear taillamps with a more pronounced C-shape, and the black rear cladding now extends higher than before, a more practical and adventurous design.

Key features at the front are broader LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, fog lamps surrounds and new underguard treatment for added protection during off road excursions.

The roof rails have also been redesigned, now featuring loopholes on the premium spec model, for easier securing of ropes when tying cargo onto the top of the car.

A new series of 17 and 18-inch alloy wheel designs has also been created for the Forester, finished in silver or high-gloss black metallic and to complement these wheels, there are three brand new colours specific to the new Forester: Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl and Crimson Red Pearl.

In South Africa, the all-new Forester features a new direct-injection 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre Boxer® engine that delivers 115kW of power @ 6,000rpm and 196Nm of torque @4,000rpm.

This is delivered through a Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) that is lighter and more efficient, but also improved to better match engine noise and therefore deliver a more silent driving experience.

Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive remains standard across the range and in combination with the engine, provides balanced, safe, agile and fun driving experience. New fuel consumption figures are 7,6litres per 100km, an 13% saving over the previous generation car.

Select Forester models feature Subaru’s drive mode selection programme, Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE).

At launch in South Africa, the all-new Subaru Forester will be offered in three trim levels:

The 2.0i CVT (Base Spec) retails at R429 000.

The 2.0i-L ES CVT (Medium Spec) retails at R469 000.

2.0i-S ES CVT (High Spec) retails at R499 000.

All new Foresters are sold with Subaru’s 5yr/150 000km Warranty and a 3yr/75,000km Full Maintenance Plan which is further extendable to a 5yr/150,000km.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.