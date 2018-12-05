Jeep revisits ‘tough’ with new Gladiator

The all-new Jeep Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable vehicles with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

You’ll also get best-in-class towing and 4×4 payload, advanced fuel-efficient powertrain, superior on and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The new Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with composed on-road driving dynamics and passenger safety. Legendary off-road capability comes courtesy of the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4×4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric frontand rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and 33-inch off-road tires.

It will be available in four trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. Built in Toledo, Ohio, it arrives in showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.

This Gladiator boasts a rugged, distinguished design that is immediately recognisable with traditional Jeep design cues.

The design team kept the same legendary seven-slot grille as on the Wrangler, but widened the slots for additional air intake to assist with the increased towing capacity.

The Gladiator offers the proven 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine at launch with a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine being offered in 2020.

The Pentastar V6 engine delivers 212kW and 352Nm of torque and features emergency stop signal as standard.

It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on the low end, an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on models equipped with the 3.6-litre V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Known for its refinement, power, efficiency and adaptability, Jeep has produced more than 8.6 million V6 Pentastar engines since production began in 2010.

The eight-speed automatic transmission offers a responsive driving experience.

Whether commuting, rock crawling or hauling cargo, drivers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery and improved fuel efficiency.

The interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive feature use.

Precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin.

A variety of infotainment display options in the centre stack allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways, including current media being played, tyre pressure, tyre-fill alert or digital speed readout.

Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice and speed functions.

Optional audio upgrades include a subwoofer and portable wireless speaker located behind the rear seat.

