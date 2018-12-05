 
Motoring News 5.12.2018 09:02 am

Jeep revisits ‘tough’ with new Gladiator

Motoring Correspondent

It arrives in showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable vehicles with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

.

You’ll also get best-in-class towing and 4×4 payload, advanced fuel-efficient powertrain, superior on and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The new Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with composed on-road driving dynamics and passenger safety. Legendary off-road capability comes courtesy of the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4×4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric frontand rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and 33-inch off-road tires.

It will be available in four trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. Built in Toledo, Ohio, it arrives in showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.

This Gladiator boasts a rugged, distinguished design that is immediately recognisable with traditional Jeep design cues.

The design team kept the same legendary seven-slot grille as on the Wrangler, but widened the slots for additional air intake to assist with the increased towing capacity.

.

The Gladiator offers the proven 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine at launch with a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine being offered in 2020.

The Pentastar V6 engine delivers 212kW and 352Nm of torque and features emergency stop signal as standard.

It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on the low end, an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on models equipped with the 3.6-litre V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Known for its refinement, power, efficiency and adaptability, Jeep has produced more than 8.6 million V6 Pentastar engines since production began in 2010.

The eight-speed automatic transmission offers a responsive driving experience.

.

Whether commuting, rock crawling or hauling cargo, drivers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery and improved fuel efficiency.

The interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive feature use.

Precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin.

A variety of infotainment display options in the centre stack allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways, including current media being played, tyre pressure, tyre-fill alert or digital speed readout.

Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice and speed functions.

Optional audio upgrades include a subwoofer and portable wireless speaker located behind the rear seat.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Next Jeep Renagade set to be previewed at Torino Motor Show 5.6.2018
Here is the new Jeep Wrangler 8.3.2018
WATCH: Patrice Evra pulling a car up the road 21.11.2017

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.