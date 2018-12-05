Toyota Prius gets a makeover for 2019

The new 2019 Toyota Prius made its debut at the LA Auto Show last week, marking further advances in the driving capability and appeal of the world’s most popular self-charging hybrid car.

Ever since the launch of the original in 1997, Prius has been a leader in technical innovation, making progress in efficiency, refinement and driving pleasure through four generations.

It has been a consistent pathfinder for useful new technologies.

The new Prius is the first Toyota to benefit from Hybrid AWD-i, an intelligent electric all-wheel drive system that provides more sure-footed handling and peaceof-mind driving.

The smart system uses a hightorque electric motor to provide extra drive through the rear axle when required.

It is engineered to engage automatically when pulling away, at speeds up to 11km/h and when sensors detect low-grip conditions, such is in snow or on wet road surfaces at speeds from 11km/h to 70km/h.

The AWD-i model features a compact nickel-metal hydride battery designed for excellent cold-weather performance.

The front-wheel drive Prius is equipped with a lithium-ion battery.

*Fourth gen Prius featured on image.

