All-new Mazda 3 has more powerful expression

The all-new Mazda3 makes its world premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The fully redesigned model will be rolled out to global markets in early 2019.

The Southern Africa market can expect the new model in the second half of 2019.

The all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured Kodo design language that embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall design presents a simple, single form, subtle undulations bring the styling to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface.

The result is a richer and more powerful expression of vitality than that seen in previous Kodo models. Despite sharing the Mazda3 name, the hatchback and sedan models have distinct personalities — the design of the hatchback is dynamic, that of the sedan elegant.

The all-new Mazda3 adopts Mazda’s new SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, designed to enable people to make the most of their natural sense of balance. The powertrain lineup comprises the latest SKYACTIV-X, SKYACTIV-G and SKYACTIV-D engines, each of which provides smooth, responsive throttle control in any driving situation.

Based on its key philosophy of designing the car around the human being, Mazda has dramatically enhanced the car’s fundamental driving attributes such that accelerating, turning and braking all feel completely natural.

The Mazda3 is a global strategic model that has driven the company’s growth from both a brand and business perspective. It has delivered Mazda’s renowned driving pleasure to customers all over the world and been a mainstay of global production at key plants.

“The all-new Mazda3 we unveil today begins a new era for Mazda,” said Akira Marumoto, Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO. “The next generation of Mazda cars will enhance the value of the car-ownership experience. Though these products, we will further raise Mazda’s brand value and work towards our goal of building ever stronger bonds with customers all over the world.”

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show will be open to the public from November 30th to December 9th. Press days are November 28-29th.

