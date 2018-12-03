Last BMW to come with a manual gearbox will be the M4

The life of manual gearboxes can be questioned.

Many drivers say they would rather have an automatic car than a manual because automatic cars require less effort.

And by the look of things, BMW wants to scrap all manual BMWs .

According to reports by Motor1, BMW M wants the M4 to be offered with a six-speed manual as long as possible.

BMW board member and head of development, Klaus Frohlich, told Road and Track at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show: “Honestly, the pure engineering answer is, you’re much faster with paddles and an automatic transmission.”They’re very precise and sporty. Especially on the Nurburgring, you are much better in control when you’re not taking one hand away [to shift]. I think, in the overall portfolio, manuals will disappear. But I think M4 should be the fortress of manual. So the last manual transmission which will die, it should die in an M4, as late as possible. That’s my view.”

