New entry-level Ford EcoSport

T he Ford EcoSport enjoys prominence on the sales charts in the compact SUV segment and the latest model raised the stakes further when it was launched in June this year.

Now, Ford is making the EcoSport available to a wider range of price-conscious buyers with the introduction of a new entry-level petrol-powered model in the form of the 1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente.

“The EcoSport has always offered a compelling combination of exceptional value for money, matched to great style, upmarket features and family-oriented space and versatility,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager, marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA).

“With the updated range we set a new benchmark for the class once again, and the launch of the EcoSport 1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente broadens its appeal even further by giving customers greater value at the entry point to this popular segment.

The 1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente now kicks off the EcoSport range as the most affordable offering, followed by the 1.5 TDCi Ambiente, which shares an identical level of standard specification, along with the five-speed manual gearbox.

The award-winning 1.0 EcoBoost engine powers the mid-series Trend and range-topping Titanium models that are available with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Powering the new addition to the EcoSport range is the lively 1.5-litre Ti-VCT three-cylinder petrol engine that recently made its debut in the refreshed Ford Figo line-up.

This advanced latest-generation unit is powerful, efficient and clean, and uses an aluminium engine block and cylinder head for reduced weight.

The 1.5 Ti-VCT engine is credited with a maximum power output of 91kW and peak torque of 150Nm, contributing towards great all-round driving dynamics, impressive fuel economy and low running costs.

Despite the new EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente being positioned as the entry-level model in the range, it is equipped with heaps of standard features.

The safety package incorporates electronic stability control, six airbags, Isofix child seat mounting points, rear parking sensors and manually activated follow-me-home headlamps.

Electric windows are fitted all round, along with remote central locking, a perimeter alarm, power heated side mirrors, air-conditioning and a towbar prep pack that enables easy dealer fitment of the optional towbar.

A six-speaker Ford audio system is provided, linked to SYNC with Bluetooth and voice activation, plus steering-wheel audio controls.

The instrument cluster incorporates a trip computer and an EcoMode that assists the driver to achieve optimal fuel economy.

As with the rest of the EcoSport range, pricing includes Ford protect, which comprises a fouryear/120 000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited kilometre corrosion warranty.

A four-year/60 000km service plan is included, with 15 000km service intervals.

Pricing

1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente 5MT ……………….. R254 500

1.5 TDCi Ambiente 5MT…………………… R267 500

1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6MT…………………..R293 500

1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6AT……………………R306 900

1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6MT………………R334 500

1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6AT……………….R346 900

