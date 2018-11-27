All-new BMW X5 launches in SA, we have prices

Following the market launch of the first BMW X2 earlier this year and the new BMW X4, a new edition of the original BMW X model is now ready for action.

The fourth generation of the BMW X5 is now available in South Africa and impresses with its wealth of innovations and represents the most compelling embodiment yet of the familiar Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) blueprint.

The year of the BMW X model is continuing to hit another highpoint.

Following the market launch of the first BMW X2 earlier this year and the new BMW X4, a new edition of the original BMW X model is now ready for action.

The fourth generation of the BMW X5 is now available in South Africa and impresses with its wealth of innovations and represents the most compelling embodiment yet of the familiar Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) blueprint: the ability to venture off road combined with a talent for dynamic driving pleasure on it.

Like its predecessors, the BMW X5 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US. Its worldwide market launch has begun (November 2018).

Two diesel engines are available from launch and a host of chassis systems making their debut in a BMW X model – such as two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering and the Off-Road package – enhance the car’s versatility, dynamic ability and comfort levels.

The highlights of its significantly expanded suite of driver assistance systems, meanwhile, are the Driving Assist Professional and Parking Assist Plus with Reversing Assistant.

In addition, the new BMW X5 hosts the unveiling of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional (fitted as standard), which allows the display and control system to be geared even more precisely to individual driver needs.

More than 2.2 million examples of the BMW X5 have been sold across its three model generations. And the new car puts down another marker in terms of design and technology.

The new BMW X5 will again be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina. This centre of expertise for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X6 – and will soon add the BMW X7 to its roster as well.

The worldwide market launch of the new BMW X5 begins this month.

The new BMW X5 is being launched with a choice of two diesel representatives in South Africa from the latest generation of engines.

Heading the range is the BMW M Performance model, the BMW X5 M50d, which is powered by a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine with a quartet of turbochargers.

A six-cylinder in-line unit can also be found under the bonnet of the BMW X5 xDrive30d.

All the engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure progress – on or off road.

The pulsating performance of the new BMW X5 M50d is largely down to the sublime diesel engine at work under its bonnet.

From its displacement of 3.0 litres, the BMW M Performance model’s six-cylinder in-line unit extracts peak output of 294 kW at 4,400 rpm and generates maximum torque of 760 Nm between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm.

The new BMW X5 M50d darts to 100 km/h from rest in 5.2 seconds yet, despite such potent performance, it succeeds in posting a combined fuel consumption of 7.2 – 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres* and CO 2 emissions of 190 – 179 grams* per kilometre.

The new BMW X5 xDrive30d is also powered by a straight-six diesel engine, this time with displacement of 3.0 litres and featuring a single turbocharger with variable inlet geometry.

The common-rail direct injection system, meanwhile, propels fuel into the combustion chambers at up to 2,500 bar.

Maximum output of 195 kW is reached at 4,000 rpm, while the 620 Nm of peak torque can be summoned from 2,000 – 2,500 rpm.

Capable of reaching the 100 km/h mark from rest in 6.5 seconds, the new X5 xDrive30d returns combined fuel consumption of just 6.8 – 6.0 litres per 100 kilometres, equating to CO 2 emissions of 179 – 158 grams per kilometre.

Pricing

BMW X5 xDrive30d – R1 194 296

BMW X5 M50d – R1 502 582

