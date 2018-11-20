 
Here’s how much the new BMW 3 Series will cost in SA

According to rumours, only two derivatives will be available at launch, the 330i and 320d. 

As we eagerly wait for the next BMW 3 Series to launch in SA in March next year, we have managed to source its local pricing.

The 330i makes use of a turbocharged 2.0 petrol engine with 190 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed auto box.

BMW will charge you R652,415 (or R3,000 more for the Sport gearbox).

Then there is the 320d with 140 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque. Pricing will start from R649,253.

The M340i with BMW’s xDrive is set to launch in September next year and will rival the Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic.

