Next generation Toyota corolla sedan revealed

Toyota has revealed a next-generation Corolla sedan that transforms the model’s style, driver engagement, comfort and refinement while bolstering its renowned value and reliability.

The sleek new four-door version of the world’s best-selling car has made its global debut at Auto Guangzhou in China more than a year ahead of its expected arrival in showrooms.

Corolla sedan will share many of the features and technology of the much-anticipated Corolla hatch (due for release early 2019 locally), including an all-new 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 21-per-cent more power than its predecessor yet delivers better fuel efficiency.

Engineers have focused on heightened driving pleasure for the new sedan by delivering a nimble and agile chassis that offers exemplary handling agility and ride comfort along with a distinctive driving personality.

A highly rigid TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform improves torsional rigidity by 60 per cent, including increased use of ultra-high-strength steels and new structural adhesive technology for enhanced body rigidity and occupant safety.

The super-rigid structure is complemented by a lower centre of gravity, new multi-link rear suspension and totally revised front suspension to produce a sportier, more engaging drive.

Sophisticated and dynamic exterior styling with overall height reduced by 20mm results in a confidence-inspiring stance that is more athletic while maintaining ample interior space for occupants and their cargo.

Wider tracks combine with the unchanged 2700mm wheelbase to improve the Corolla sedan’s on-road stance and stability while the 35mm lower bonnet affords excellent forward visibility.

The new sedan matches its hatch sibling with an upscale interior that is both sporty and elegant while delivering characteristic Corolla comfort and durability. Quality touches in the selection of materials and the precise layout of controls and gauges accentuate the premium look and feel.

A neat instrument panel lends an open, harmonious feeling thanks to its slimmer upper surface and character lines that interlock with the door trim.

The driver’s hip point has been lowered and moved rearward for improved comfort and control while helping to lower the vehicle’s centre of gravity and improve front-rear weight distribution.

These changes, along with the reconfigured lower beltline, slimmer instrument panel, slimmer A-pillars and repositioned side mirrors, contribute to greater visibility and an open, airy feeling.

Corolla sedan’s 2.0-litre Dynamic Force in-line four-cylinder engine incorporates Toyota’s latest D-4S system with more efficient and complete combustion, lifting maximum power to 125kW and peak torque to approximately 200Nm.

The engine features high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection with VVT-iE intelligent variable valve-timing on the intake side and VVT-i on the exhaust. VVT-iE uses an electric motor instead of oil pressure to control the variable valve timing.

These technologies, together with a longer stroke, higher compression ratio and reduced internal friction, yield maximum thermal efficiency of 40 per cent – among the highest in the world for a passenger-car engine.

A new six-speed intelligent manual gearbox offers downshift rev-matching control for smooth gear changes.

Buyers will also be able to specify a new Dynamic-Shift CVT with 10 sequential shift steps and a sport mode.

An innovative physical launch gear results in powerful yet smooth off-the-line acceleration.

Advanced safety technologies standard in every Corolla include Toyota’s latest pre-collision system, active cruise control, lane trace assist, road-sign assist, automatic high beam, seven airbags and a reversing camera.

The ever-green Toyota Corolla has been a staple in the South African motoring landscape, and has featured in local showrooms for a remarkable 50 years.

Corolla is also the world’s best-selling nameplate with demand surpassing 45 million deliveries.

Note: All information is based on overseas pre-production specifications and is subject to final confirmation by Toyota South Africa Motors and may differ from those shown. Local specification at introduction timing may differ.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.