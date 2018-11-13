BMW M340i with xDrive set to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show

The new BMW 3 Series Sedan is picking up more speed on its way to its market launch in the first half of 2019.
The BMW M GmbH is now presenting an extremely dynamic model variant of the new sports sedan.
The BMW M340i xDrive Sedan is powered by a newly developed straight six-cylinder petrol engine with 275 kW.
Together, high engine performance, M-specific suspension technology and intelligent four-wheel drive provide for outstanding driving dynamics that are unparalleled in the midsize segment.
The exceptional sporty character is underscored by model-specific design and equipment features.
The Los Angeles Auto Show (30 November – 9 December 2018) will serve as the setting for the world premiere of the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan.
The market launch will commence in the USA in July 2019, followed by Europe in July. South Africa will follow from September 2019.
The drive technology, which has been extensively redeveloped and numerous details of which have been completely renewed, provides the six-cylinder with an increase in output by 35 kW to 275 kW vs. the most powerful engine previously used for the BMW 3 Series, as well as an increase in maximum torque by 50 Nm to 500 Nm.
As a result, the car has also clearly gained in sporting prowess.
The BMW M340i xDrive Sedan completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds – half a second faster than the top-of-the-range model of the previous generation of the BMW 3 Series Sedan.
Power development and speed increase are accompanied by the characteristic sound of the straight six-cylinder engine, which has gained additional presence thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit.
Above all in the SPORT and SPORT+ modes, which can be activated via the Driving Experience Control switch, the valve-controlled exhaust system generates a particularly distinctive sound.
The sound development that accompanies the engine’s dynamic power delivery is also intensively perceptible inside the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan.
The dual-pipe M Sport exhaust system is fitted with two petrol particulate filters, enabling the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan to meet the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.
Combined fuel consumption is 7.5 litres per 100 kilometre* and CO2 emissions are 172 grams per kilometre.*
Standard features: 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission and BMW xDrive with rear-wheel bias.
The BMW M340i xDrive Sedan comes as standard with the 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission of the latest generation, which is characterised, amongst other things, by an optimised hydraulic control system and exceptionally high shifting dynamics.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.