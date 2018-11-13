Volkswagen launches 1.0 TSI Caddy in SA

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced a 1.0 TSI model derivative of the hugely popular Caddy in South Africa.

The second best-selling model in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ range, the Caddy combines space efficiency with sleek Volkswagen design and affordable running costs.

Currently in its fourth generation, the Caddy has become the preferred choice for private buyers and fleet operators since introduction in South Africa in 2015.

The 1.0 TSI Trendline joins the Caddy range which consists of the 2.0 TDI Trendline, the seven-seater Caddy Maxi and Caddy Alltrack models.

Commenting on the reason behind introducing the petrol model, Mark Handley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: ‘‘At R306 300, the 1.0 TSI Trendline Caddy offers exceptional value for our potential customers. Our aim is to increase the market share and positioning of the Caddy Trendline range.“

The Caddy Trendline incorporates a host of additional features and wider range of standard and optional equipment.

This new Caddy Trendline adds standard features such as ‘Composition Media’ radio with touchscreen, 16-inch ‘Bendigo’ alloy wheels, heated rear window, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, climatic air conditioning system, electric windows, leather steering wheel, height adjustable front seats, multi-function display, roof rails in black, under-seat storage, front fog lights with static cornering light and daytime running lights.

The Trendline can be customised with optional features such as Park Distance Control (front and rear) with rear view camera (not available with rear wing doors), cruise control, dark-coloured tail lights, removable towbar, Bi-xenon headlamps with separate LED daytime running lights and blacked-out tail lights including Light & Sight Package, multi-function leather steering wheel and rear wing doors.

The new Caddy 1.0 TSI Trendline has a power output of 75kW paired with a five-speed manual gear box. It uses 5.6l of fuel per 100km. This

three-cylinder normally aspirated engine delivers its maximum torque of 175 Nm from 1,500 rpm up to 3,500 rpm.

1.0 TSI Trendline R 306 300

The new Caddy comes standard with a 3 year/60 000km Genuine AutoMotion Service Plan, 3 year/120 000km warranty and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service Interval is 15 000km.

