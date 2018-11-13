New Mercedes-AMG G 63 launches in SA, we have prices

With the new Mercedes-AMG G 63, the Mercedes-AMG G-Class has undergone the greatest change in its history – while remaining true to its well-proven virtues.

The new G 63 underpins its unique position among performance off-road vehicles with the powerful drive system, the newly developed AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, the AMG-specific transmission modes and the new interior with optimal widescreen cockpit.

The basis for the hallmark AMG Driving Performance both on and off metalled roads is provided by the 430 kW 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, the rear-biased all-wheel drive (40:60) with three differential locks, the extremely fast-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, the double wishbone independent front suspension and the adaptive adjustable damping.

The reinterpretation of the unmistakable design creates strong highlights with the AMG-specific radiator grille, flared wheel arches, striking side pipes on the exhaust system and the 20-inch wheels — which come as standard.

“The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 inherits the positively powerful DNA of its ancestors. Among the genes are its characteristic design and unparalleled off-roading capabilities.

We only modified that which would strengthen its predecessor and make its uniqueness even more pronounced. In short, the new G 63 is still a ‘G’ — only better — which is was our customers want,” says Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine now also replaces the previous 5.5-litre V8 biturbo engine in the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

It generates 430 kW in this model, and delivers a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

This is available across a wide rev range between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm and provides a sense of effortless superiority —going from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

This dynamic performance is maintained up to the limited maximum speed of 220 km/h (or 240 km/h with the AMG Driver’s package).

Pricing for the G 63 is R2,591,000 – + R300,000 for “Edition 1”.

