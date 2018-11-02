All-new Subaru Forester confirmed for SA

The all-new fifth generation Forester SUV offers the most space, off-road capability, advanced safety and features in its 22-year history.

And following its international unveiling at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, Subaru Southern Africa has now confirmed its eminent arrival.

For 2019, premium Forester models come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

Named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for twelve years running (2007–2018) and achieving the highest possible rating of “Superior” for front crash prevention from IIHS when equipped with EyeSight, the 2019 Forester builds upon its long history of award-winning safety with a stiffer and stronger chassis and adds Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and LED low and high beam headlights, making this the safest Forester to date.

With all-new design and engineering, the 2019 Forester is designed around the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) and delivers major improvements in safety, ride, handling and occupant comfort.

All Forester trim levels come standard with seven airbags including Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbags, front seat side pelvis/torso airbags, side curtain airbags and driver’s knee airbag.

Every Forester is equipped standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.0-liter SUBARU BOXER engine.

The new engine boasts 80% redesigned parts and now features direct injection for enhanced responsiveness. All models will be paired with Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission), producing 115kW and 196 Nm of torque.

Adding more flexibility for driving conditions is driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE). SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes.

“Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” mode tunes the throttle response to emphasize performance.

The 2019 Subaru Forester will be the first model in the Subaru line-up to receive the new two-mode X-Mode system.

X-Mode is a device that automatically adjusts the throttle power in off-road driving, leaving the driver to handle only the steering in difficult driving conditions.

The new X-Mode offers two modes – one for driving in snow and deep mud and the second for driving in sand and snow, and debuts on the premium model.

Other Forester models have the standard X-Mode single mode function. Both versions feature Subaru’s Hill descent control.

Having been released into select markets globally over the last month, the new Forester has already garnered praise and recognition from international media, including having been named as a World Car of the Year 2019 candidate.

The Japan Design Promotion Organization has awarded it the covetous 2018 Good Design Award, remarking that the Forester design has evolved from what was Subaru’s weakness (interior quality) to a strong point in the new 2019 model year.

The award praises the Forester’s quality of materials and also the new larger cabin.

The highly anticipated 2019 Subaru Forester launches nationally at the beginning of December 2018.

Grades and pricing will be announced closer to the time.

