New BMW M850i xDrive convertible is coming to SA next year

BMW is forging ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment with the presentation of an open-top sports car which explores the highest reaches of dynamic flair, emotionality and exclusivity.

The new BMW 8 Series Convertible blends ultra-sporty driving properties with distinctive design elegance and offers an extremely exclusive passport to hallmark BMW driving pleasure and a full-blooded open-top driving experience.

Premiere for the second model in the new BMW 8 Series luxury-class line-up: New BMW 8 Series Convertible combines dynamic flair and serene long-distance ability with a sumptuous open-top driving experience.

Open-air driving pleasure for four people.

Classical soft-top roof with fully electric, extremely quiet operation, minimised weight and outstanding acoustic comfort.

Roof opens and closes in 15 seconds at the touch of a button and when travelling at up to 50 km/h.

Soft-top in Black as standard or Anthracite Silver effect as an option.

Wide, sporty rear-end design underlines the low-slung stance of the new BMW 8 Series Convertible.

Set to launch in SA in March 2019 is the M850i xDrive with 390 kW V8 engine.

Power is transferred by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

Driving Experience Control switch with ADAPTIVE mode. Clearly noticeable difference in car set-up between COMFORT and ECO Pro modes at one end of the spectrum and SPORT / SPORT+ modes at the other.

Carefully judged adjustment of the powertrain and chassis systems enables clear focus on dynamic sharpness or sumptuous comfort.

Pricing will be announced prior to its local launch.

