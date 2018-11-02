New BMW M850i xDrive convertible is coming to SA next year

BMW is forging ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment with the presentation of an open-top sports car which explores the highest reaches of dynamic flair, emotionality and exclusivity.
.
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible blends ultra-sporty driving properties with distinctive design elegance and offers an extremely exclusive passport to hallmark BMW driving pleasure and a full-blooded open-top driving experience.
Premiere for the second model in the new BMW 8 Series luxury-class line-up: New BMW 8 Series Convertible combines dynamic flair and serene long-distance ability with a sumptuous open-top driving experience.
Open-air driving pleasure for four people.
.
Classical soft-top roof with fully electric, extremely quiet operation, minimised weight and outstanding acoustic comfort.
Roof opens and closes in 15 seconds at the touch of a button and when travelling at up to 50 km/h.
Soft-top in Black as standard or Anthracite Silver effect as an option.
.
Wide, sporty rear-end design underlines the low-slung stance of the new BMW 8 Series Convertible.
Set to launch in SA in March 2019 is the M850i xDrive with 390 kW V8 engine.
Power is transferred by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.
Driving Experience Control switch with ADAPTIVE mode. Clearly noticeable difference in car set-up between COMFORT and ECO Pro modes at one end of the spectrum and SPORT / SPORT+ modes at the other.
Carefully judged adjustment of the powertrain and chassis systems enables clear focus on dynamic sharpness or sumptuous comfort.
.
Pricing will be announced prior to its local launch.
