Motoring News 2.11.2018 09:49 am

New BMW M850i xDrive convertible is coming to SA next year

Motoring reporter

Open-air driving pleasure for four people.

BMW is forging ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment with the presentation of an open-top sports car which explores the highest reaches of dynamic flair, emotionality and exclusivity.

.

The new BMW 8 Series Convertible blends ultra-sporty driving properties with distinctive design elegance and offers an extremely exclusive passport to hallmark BMW driving pleasure and a full-blooded open-top driving experience.

Premiere for the second model in the new BMW 8 Series luxury-class line-up: New BMW 8 Series Convertible combines dynamic flair and serene long-distance ability with a sumptuous open-top driving experience.

Open-air driving pleasure for four people.

.

Classical soft-top roof with fully electric, extremely quiet operation, minimised weight and outstanding acoustic comfort.

Roof opens and closes in 15 seconds at the touch of a button and when travelling at up to 50 km/h.

Soft-top in Black as standard or Anthracite Silver effect as an option.

.

Wide, sporty rear-end design underlines the low-slung stance of the new BMW 8 Series Convertible.

Set to launch in SA in March 2019 is the M850i xDrive with 390 kW V8 engine.

Power is transferred by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

Driving Experience Control switch with ADAPTIVE mode. Clearly noticeable difference in car set-up between COMFORT and ECO Pro modes at one end of the spectrum and SPORT / SPORT+ modes at the other.

Carefully judged adjustment of the powertrain and chassis systems enables clear focus on dynamic sharpness or sumptuous comfort.

.

Pricing will be announced prior to its local launch.

