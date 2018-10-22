Here’s how much the Mercedes-Benz V6 X 350d costs in SA

Following the successful market launch of the X-Class’ X 220d and the X 250d (the newest member of the Mercedes-Benz Vans family) which was held earlier in May 2018, to showcase the very finest innovation in the double cab segment, Mercedes-Benz has the pleasure of launching the first V6 double cab from a luxury, the X 350d 4MATIC.

True to its reputation and character, the X 350d exudes the classical strengths in the X-Class range and depicts a modern vehicle, with a robust design, engineered for exceptional on and off-road capabilities and safety, with a signature stylish comfort finish.

This top class market contender, is now available at competitive prices:

Two design and equipment lines for different lifestyles and working environments are now available to the South Africa market, namely:

The X-Class PROGRESSIVE is aimed at people seeking a rugged double cab with extra styling and comfort functions, while also being a comfortable yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use;

The X-Class POWER is the high-end line. It is aimed at customers for whom styling, performance and comfort are paramount.

As a lifestyle vehicle beyond the mainstream, it is suitable for urban environments as well as for sports and leisure activities off the beaten track.

Its design and high level of equipment reflect an independent and individualistic lifestyle “The much-anticipated Mercedes-Benz X-Class is well-positioned to elevate the South African double cab segment even further.

It will do this not only by offering a dynamic design paired with luxurious interior and unparalleled performance, but also by being perfectly-priced,” said Nadia Trimmel, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa.

“We are confident that the new ultimateV6 X-Class range-topper presents a next to none offering – combining modern design, safety, sophistication and a supreme level of comfort.

The V6 reflects luxury and performance, best characterised by quality engineering and of course power like no other,” added Trimmel.

The prices detailed are the manufacturer’s recommended retail prices, and exclude optional extras and any dealer associated costs, such as registration, delivery, etc.

The V6 is available with a full range of accessories, which are excluded from the recommended retail prices above. For the final price, please contact your nearest Mercedes-Benz outlet.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class V6 350d version is now available to order. To configure your Mercedes-Benz X-Class and for more information on the vehicle and authorised selling outlets, log on to www.x-class.co.za.

