Limited-edition Ford Mustang Bullitt confirmed for SA

As a manner of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie “Bullitt”, Ford is set to introduce its new Mustang Bullitt in SA, however, you need to get your order books ready because it will only be offered in limited numbers.

It uses an upgraded performance-tuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 357 kW and 569 Nm of torque that enables it do dash en route to a top speed of 262 km/h.

All that amount of power is accessed via a 6-speed manual transmission with rev matching, and the gear shifter features a white cue ball shift knob in a nod to the original.

Bullitt combines elements of Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content into a unique sports car that maintains the original Bullitt’s understated persona.

An active valve performance exhaust system is standard, with new black NitroPlate™ exhaust tips, retuned to give the car its signature burble. A new open-air induction system and Shelby® GT350 intake manifold help deliver optimal performance.

Other standard equipment includes a heated leather steering wheel and 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster, identical in function to the cluster introduced on 2018 Mustang, but with a unique Bullitt welcome screen that starts with an image of the car rather than the standard pony.

“This new Bullitt is my favorite Mustang,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “With zero stripes, spoilers or badges, it doesn’t need to shout. It’s just cool, like Steve McQueen.”

Exterior paint choices are limited to Shadow Black and classic Dark Highland Green – as worn in the movie. Other features paying tribute to the car McQueen drove are subtle chrome accents around a unique black honeycomb grille and side windows, classic five spoke heritage 19-inch aluminum wheels and red-painted Brembo™ brake calipers with larger rotors.

There is minimal badging inside and out; only a circular Bullitt logo emblem on the decklid adorns the exterior.

The leather-trimmed interior features unique green accent stitching on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.

“When making a Bullitt, there are certain things it absolutely must have,” said Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. “It has to have the right attitude and it has to be unique in some way from a Mustang GT. More than anything, it has to be badass.”

Local pricing and spec levels will be confirmed closer to local introduction.

