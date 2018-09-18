New Audi e-tron set to be electrifyingly fun to drive

The Audi e-tron is the first fully electrically powered series production model from the brand with the four rings.

The company will present its sporty full-size SUV – which is suitable for everyday use – to the world for the first time in San Francisco.

Standing still or on the move, the Audi e-tron is electrifying. Its expressive sill area, the electric tailboard and the light gray Singleframe are indicators of the high-voltage technology that makes for a special driving experience.

The electric SUV is powered by two powerful electric motors that are locally CO2-neutral and virtually silent.

A new generation of the quattro drive, the electric all-wheel drive, ensures excellent traction and dynamics.

It ensures the continuous and variable regulation of the ideal distribution of drive torques between the two axles – within a fraction of a second.

A key factor for the sporty character and outstanding transverse dynamics is the low and central position at which the battery system is installed.

It gives the vehicle a range that is suitable for driving long distances.

During far more than 90 percent of all decelerations, the Audi e-tron recovers energy solely via its electric motors.

The electric SUV taps its maximum recuperation potential in combination with the integrated electrohydraulic brake control system.

Audi is the world’s first carmaker to use such a system in an electrically powered series production vehicle.

The cleverly designed aerodynamics also contribute significantly to its efficiency.

One highlight of this concept are the optional virtual exterior mirrors – a worldwide first in a series production model.

Not only do they reduce aerodynamic drag, they also take digitalization in the vehicle to a whole new level.

The Audi e-tron offers the spaciousness and comfort of one of the brand’s typical full-size models.

Paired with high-quality materials and fine workmanship, it makes electric mobility a premium experience.

This is also ensured by the comprehensive and reliable range of charging options with intelligent solutions for at home and on the go.

From navigation with the e-tron route planner, which displays the appropriate route with the required charging points, automated billing at the charging station and all the way to remote control via smartphone – the Audi e-tron is extremely well connected.

It is equipped with the high-end media center MMI navigation plus including LTE Advanced and a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard.

Numerous assist systems further relieve the driver.

For example, the standard efficiency assist promotes an economic driving style by displaying predictive information and performing automatic recuperation.

If the customer selects the adaptive cruise assist, the system can also brake and accelerate the electric SUV predictively

The Audi e-tron rolls off the assembly line at the CO2-neutral plant in Brussels.

Initial deliveries to European customers are planned for late 2018.

The starting price of the electric SUV in Germany is 79,900 euros.