Here’s the new BMW X2 M35i

After its premiere in March 2018, the new BMW X2 M35i is set to interpret the character of a premium SAC (Sports Activity Coupes) in an entirely new way within the compact segment with its extroverted design.

Sitting on top of the X3 stable, the M35i features a wide BMW double kidney grille, surround in Cerium Grey for visual differentiation at first glance.

Likewise, the surrounds of the air cooling inlets and the exterior mirror caps are finished in Cerium Grey.

The rear of the X2 M35i is characterised by the standard M rear spoiler and two specially designed exhaust tailpipes, which also come in Cerium Grey.

Under the hood lurks a four-cylinder two-litre TwinPower Turbo engine with 225 kW of power and 450 Nm of torque.

As the letter M in the type designation clearly signalises, the new X2 M35i possesses the impressive dynamic handling qualities of an M Performance automobile.

Behind this is yet again the BMW M GmbH, whose racing know-how flows into the development of all components.

The two-litre TwinPower Turbo engine concealed under an M Performance cover is the very first M Performance four-cylinder engine and at the same time BMW’s most powerful version.

The X2 M35i comes as standard with intelligent four-wheel drive technology xDrive in conjunction with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission including Launch Control.

The automatic transmission features specific M Performance tuning.

Equipped in this way, the BMW X2 M35i is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Being a typical M Performance automobile, the BMW X2 M35i features, in addition to a powerful engine, also a M Sport suspension system that has been specifically tuned and adapted to match the car’s sporty character.

A adaptive suspension offering two different manually adjustable modes and combining maximised sportiness and driving comfort is also optionally available.

A particularly special technical highlight – and also a premiere for an M Performance automobile – is the M Sport Differential installed in the front axle gear.

During highly dynamic driving manoeuvres, this locking differential most effectively reduces possible traction losses on the front wheels.

In addition, the braking system has been upgraded for use on the X2 M35i.

The M Sport braking system with fixed callipers in Dark Blue metallic and 18-inch steel discs at the front (17-inch at the rear) guarantees consistently short braking distances even under the highest loads.

With that, however, the M know-how is still far from being exhausted. Steering and suspension have also both been adapted to match the performance of the drive system.

For instance, thanks to a special setup, the M sports steering conveys to the driver an impressively direct and precise steering feel. Furthermore, the X2 M35i comes as standard with the M Sport suspension with a stiffer spring and damper setting as well as vehicle lowering.

The rear axle construction has been redesigned. A suspension with an adaptive spring and damper combination offering two different manually adjustable modes is also optionally available.

The sporty aspiration of the X2 M35i, which is the result of its inner qualities, is reflected in an exciting exterior design with numerous typical M Performance Automobile elements finished in Cerium Grey and based on the X2 M Sport Package.

This begins at the front with full HD technology for the main headlights and fog lights and continues with the double kidney grille in Cerium Grey and the newly designed side air intakes of the same colour at the front for best possible cooling of brakes and engine.

The exterior mirrors have been upgraded by special caps, likewise in Cerium Grey.

At the rear, the X2 M35i boasts a distinctive M rear spoiler and demonstrates its fascinating sovereignty with an M Sport exhaust system with two tailpipes (each 100 mm in diameter).

Thanks to the adapted silencer system, the exhaust system produces a particularly sporty sound spectrum.

19-inch M Sport light alloy wheels in 715M styling (optional: 20-inch M Sport light alloy wheels in 721M styling and in Cerium Grey bicolour) impressively round off the exterior design features.

The full-colour BMW Head-Up Display is among the optionally available features.

It offers a display range that is unprecedented in this vehicle segment. If desired, the latest generation of BMW ConnectedDrive and the new BMW Connected App can be fitted.

Optional functions such as the wireless use of Apple CarPlay set further highlights. Driver assistant systems include, for example, camera-based technologies such as the traffic jam assistant for less tiring driving in dense stop-and-go traffic or the optional parking assistant.

Start of production is November 2018, which means that the BMW X2 M35i will be available in South Africa in the first quarter of 2019.