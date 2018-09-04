Hyundai Tucson, Creta get new look, new gearboxes and changed line-up

Hyundai South Africa has launched its Tucson and Creta SUVs with fresh new design features and new gearboxes and a few derivative changes for the Tucson range.

The Tucson gains a new front and rear appearance with the addition of the Hyundai signature cascading grille, along with a new design headlight, fog lamp, front bumper and skid plate.

It boasts a new interior in the form of a redesigned dashboard with a floating 7-inch screen for its infotainment system that offers features such as Apple’s CarPlay.

Two new derivatives were introduced in the revised in the Tucson range, and a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission and 8-speed automatic transmission form part of the changes in the Tucson line-up.

The Creta receives an exterior makeover that comprises a new Hyundai trademark cascade grille with a chrome bezel; a new front bumper with dual-tone finish and skid plates; new fog lamps and LED Daylight Running Lights; and a new set of roof rails with a lower profile.

The rear profile of the Creta has also been revised with slightly tweaked tail-lamps with LED inserts, repositioned reflectors and a new rear skid plate.

As with the Tucson, the Creta sports a new alloy wheel design.

The Tucson’s sporty exterior design is achieved by the cascading grille and the refined new light signature with full LED headlights, which give the car a high-tech image. An uplifted front bumper, refined skid plate complement the Tucson’s exterior appearance.

At the rear, the Tucson was also given a new rear taillight design, with a redesigned bumper and exhaust tailpipe to finish the picture. Its side profile features a new 19” wheel design for the flagship 1.6 TGDI Elite derivative.

Tucson’s completely new upper dashboard features high-quality soft touch material with a double stitching line for a more high-quality feeling in the interior. The focal point of the centre console is the floating audio system screen, which has an ergonomic position to allow drivers to stay focused on the road. The infotainment system in the Tucson offers a satellite navigation function when used with one’s Apple cell phone and CarPlay.

Seven Tucson derivatives, 3 engines

The new Tucson range in South Africa features seven derivatives, with a choice between three engines – a naturally aspirated 2-litre petrol engine; a turbocharged 1,6-litre petrol engine; and a 2-litre turbocharged diesel – and three specification levels. All derivatives all front-wheel driven.

The facelift version of the third-generation Tucson ­– of which 13 591 units have been sold in South Africa since its launch in 2016 – is available in 3 specification levels:

Premium, for the entry-level derivatives, including cruise control, the infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen, LED daytime running lights and driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags. The 4-cylinder, 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 115 kW and 196 Nm maximum torque, is used for the Premium derivatives, in combination with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Executive, with, inter alia, added standard features such as an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), leather seats, Blind Spot Detection for side mirrors, Cross Traffic Alert detectors at the rear, electric seat adjustment for the driver and a full auto air conditioner with climate control. An Executive derivative with the 2-litre petrol engine, delivering power through a 6-speed auto gearbox, is a new addition to the range, as well as the Tucson R2.0 Executive with a 131 kW, 400 Nm 2-litre turbodiesel engine and new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Elite, with top-of-the-range added standard features such as a panoramic sun roof, electric seat adjustment for the front passenger as well, a push-button to start the engine and keyless entry. The Elite derivatives also include the Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert safety features. Another standard feature is the extra USB port in the rear, delivering additional power to recharge the devices on-board if needed.

Engines used in the Elite derivatives are the 2-litre petrol; the 2-litre turbodiesel; and a 130 kW, 265 Nm turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine which is coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Hyundai’s new in-house developed 7DCT transmission is a state-of-the-art gearbox. Compared with an automatic transmission, it enhances fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and performance while maintaining its high shifting quality.

Creta keeps same high specification level

Hyundai Automotive SA has kept the same derivative line-up, engine and gearbox choices, and specification configuration for the Creta range.

All three Creta derivatives are sold with the Executive level of standard features, which includes leather seats, leather-cladding for the steering wheel, multi-function remote controls for the Bluetooth telephone, sound and radio system, and an 8-inch touch-screen display for the infotainment system.

The infotainment system in the Creta also offers an optional satellite navigation feature, which has to be activated with a SD card at a cost of R2 522.

Convenience features in the Creta include air vents for the rear passengers, a rear armrest with cup holders, cruise control and rear park assist sensors and camera that displays its images on the screen of the infotainment system.

The three engine/gearbox combinations used in the Creta range are:

Creta 1.6 Executive Manual – 4-cylinder 1,6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine delivers maximum power of 90 kW at 6 300 r/min., with torque peaking at 150 Nm at 4 850 r/min. Fuel consumption was measured at 7,9 litres/100 km.

Creta 1.6 Executive Automatic – The same petrol engine as above, but coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The fuel consumption measured for this derivative is 8,4 litres/100 km.

Creta 1.6 Executive Turbodiesel Automatic – This derivative uses a 1,6-litre turbocharged diesel engine, together with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Maximum power delivery is 94 kW at 4 000 r/min., and its torque peak of 260 Nm is reached at 2 750 r/min. It has recorded a fuel consumption figure of 7,4 litres/100 km in a real-world, combine test cycle.

The Creta’s exceptional ride quality and outstanding road holding are achieved by a McPherson strut front suspension with gas dampers. An increased caster angle delivers a more stable, smoother high-speed travel.

At the rear, revised geometries of the dampers used with the coupled torsion beam axle have delivered an increase lever ratio that generates gentle understeer for better cornering performance.

The Creta comes in 5 colours: Polar White, Fiery Red, Sleek Silver, Marina Blue and Star Dust.

The Tucson’s colour range includes Black, Platinum Silver, Gemstone Red, Aqua Blue, Dusk Blue and Pepper Grey.

Safety

Apart from the Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert (in the Executive and Elite versions), the Tucson has passive safety features such as dual front and side airbags (drive and passenger) and curtain airbags that offers protection for rear passengers as well in all derivatives. Isofix latching points for child safety seats are also fitted to all Tucson derivatives.

Executive and Elite derivatives of the Tucson are also equipped with Vehicle Stability Management that keeps the car stable on wet, slippery or rough roads, as well as Hill-start Assist Control to prevent roll-back when pulling off against an incline.

Safety features in the Creta include Dual front and side airbags for drive and passenger, and curtain airbags for protection of rear passengers as well. The Creta is also equipped with an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD).

Pricing

Creta 1.6 Executive (manual) ­– R339 900 Creta 1.6 Executive (automatic) – R359 900 Creta 1.6 Executive Turbodiesel (automatic) – R399 900

The prices of the Tucson range are:

Tucson 2.0 Premium (manual) R399 900 Tucson 2.0 Premium (automatic) R419 900 Tucson 2.0 Executive (automatic) R459 900 Tucson 2.0 Elite (automatic) R499 900 Tucson R2.0 Executive Turbodiesel (automatic) R529 900 Tucson 1.6 TGDI Elite (Dual Clutch Transmission) R559 900 Tucson R2.0 Elite Turbodiesel (automatic) R569 900

All prices include:

A 5 year/90 000 km service plan;

A 7-year/200 000 km warranty (comprised of Hyundai’s 5-year/150 000 km warranty, with an extended 2-year/50 000 km drivetrain warranty); an

Roadside assistance for 5 years or 150 000.

All service intervals are 15 000 km, with a mandatory initial 5 000 km service for the Tucson 1.6 TGDI Elite derivative.