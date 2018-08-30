The All-New Renault DUSTER takes tough to new heights

The All-New Renault Duster builds on and reinforces the Duster’s existing strengths, but the renowned DNA of the Duster remains at the core – an extremely capable SUV, which is tough, simple and reliable, yet accessible based on the value proposition.

With more than two million cars sold globally, the Duster remains entrenched as a flagship Model within the Renault Range.

The New Renault Duster boasts an all-new exterior styling delivering a distinctly assertive and robust look, highlighting its SUV pedigree. Although it appears visually more muscular, the Duster features the same compact dimensions.

The New Duster is also distinguishable by an expressive front and rear, heightening the impression of stability. The Duster’s rugged stance is emphasised by its bold, more horizontal lines, new 17″ wheels ensuring a more assertive profile, new aluminium roof bars that are more prominent, and front and rear skid plates that support its adventurer credentials.

The New Renault Duster now has even greater off-road capabilities, evident by the enhanced ground clearance of 210mm, the higher approach and departure angles, and the introduction of Hill Descent Control in the 4X4 Model.

The vehicle offers a step-up in quality with an upgraded interior for a more comfortable and user-friendly cabin experience. The dashboard has been totally redesigned thereby presenting a more status-enhancing and ergonomic interior.

Travelling comfort is also further heightened by the newly designed and more enveloping seats, numerous easily accessible stowage spaces and improved accessibility of controls, and amongst others, an enhanced Multimedia experience.

The New Duster is distinct through its range of high-class equipment to facilitate everyday driving, such as a multi-view camera; Blind Spot Warning; Automatic Climate Control; Hill Descent Control and Keyless Entry.

The New Renault Duster will be available from October 1 – in both Petrol and Diesel engines; with the Diesel engines in Manual, EDC and 4X4 options.

The All-New Renault Duster has a bolder personality, both inside and out, and is now way better equipped to take the SUV Market by storm.