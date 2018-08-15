New Volvo XC40 T3 launches in South Africa

The extraordinarily popular Volvo XC40 is now available in T3 guise, bringing even more variety to the 2018 European Car of the Year line-up.

The new powertrain is the first three-cylinder engine in the company’s 91-year history.

The all-new 1.5 litre T3, three-cylinder, direct-injection petrol engine was developed in-house using the same modular design as Volvo’s four-cylinder Drive-E engines.

The three-cylinder powertrain comes with a six-speed manual transmission while an optional eight-speed transmission will follow at a later date.

Furthermore, the new three-cylinder powertrain has been deliberately designed for integration into Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. A hybridised as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later.

In South Africa, the XC40 T3 is now available in manual, with the T3 automatic due to follow later next year. With 115 kW and 265 Nm on tap, the XC40 T3 performs exceptionally well and delivers excellent fuel efficiency.

XC40 customers have plenty of choice in trim levels, including Momentum and R-Design, plus the luxurious new Inscription level.

The Inscription trim offers exterior styling choices with 18”, 19” or 20” rims, unique skid plates, side window and grille mesh chrome, plus model-specific car colours. Inside, Inscription adds a newly designed crystal gear knob and the attractive Driftwood deco, which Volvo first introduced in its award-winning XC60 mid-size SUV.

XC40 customers can further express themselves with accessories like the 21” Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels, and the new accessory styling kit that offers brushed stainless steel skid plates and integrated dual tailpipes.

With the title of 2018 European Car of the Year already under its belt, Volvo’s XC40 is quickly turning into a volume seller in the South African market. With the addition of the T3 engine, customers now have even more options when choosing the XC40 that perfectly suits their needs.

The new Volvo XC40 brings a breath of fresh Swedish air to the premium compact SUV segment, throwing away the rulebook to create a new motoring experience where individual style meets a functional and supremely minimalistic driving environment.

A new evolution of Volvo’s latest design language has resulted in an expressive and unique exterior, while a bespoke interior inherits all of Volvo’s latest design elements, including the revered 9-inch Sensus Connect touch screen and digital instrument cluster. New design elements like the optional contrasting white roof, white mirror caps and wheels, Oxide Red leather and ‘Lava’ carpets, which are made from 100% recycled materials, allows XC40 customers to express a more individualistic style.

Functional practicality has also been a major focus on the inside of the XC40, where smart features like a removable rubbish bin, a cubby hole hook, a dedicated smartphone storage area with wireless (inductive) charging, and a multi-adaptable boot floor, transform a typically cluttered and sometimes messy car interior into a place of serenity and organised efficiency.

Volvo XC40 Pricing (including VAT, excluding C02 tax)

XC40 T3 Manual Momentum R 486 500

XC40 T3Manual lnscription R 518 200

XC40 T3 Manual R-Design R 525 300

XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Momentum R 599 000

XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Momentum R 605 300

XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Inscription R 630 700

XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Inscription R 637 000

XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD R-Design R 637 800

XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD R·Design R 644 100