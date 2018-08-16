Ford Ranger Raptor is on its way

Unveiled to the world for the first time earlier this year, the anticipated Ford Ranger Raptor is set to arrive in markets across Asia Pacific.

With Ford Performance DNA at its core, this high-speed desert racer pushes the limits in technology, innovation and driving excitement.

Whether you’re hitting the road for a bush bash or a desert drive, Ranger Raptor will make it a ride to remember.

Of course, it’s not enough to merely look aggressive. It needs to deliver great performance and responsiveness too.

To that end, the Ranger Raptor is equipped with a new 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine that delivers a maximum of 157kW of power and 500Nm of torque.

This innovative power plant offers high performance and efficiency, thanks to its combination of small, high pressure turbo and large, low-pressure turbo that work to provide performance when the customer demands it.

The Ranger Raptor will be launched in SA in the first half of 2019.