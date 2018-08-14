 
Motoring News 14.8.2018 11:28 am

Next BMW i8 might get a powerful four-cylinder engine

Motoring reporter

Currently, the i8 features a three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor.

A report that BMW is considering a four-cylinder engine for its next-generation i8’s hybrid powertrain has emerged.

This comes after persistent rumours about the future of the i8’s powertrain, with some people pointing to an all-electric future and others hinting at a more powerful hybrid system.

Currently, the i8 features a three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor with a total output power of 275kW and 570Nm.

According to BMW Blog, BMW could be working on a more potent hybrid setup, possibly a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with 223kW, before adding in extra power from electric motors.

Earlier rumours raised the possibility of a pure battery-powered i8 with about 559kW and an improved driving range.

It is still early to confirm these rumours, however, if approved, a redesigned model is unlikely to arrive until 2022 or later.

