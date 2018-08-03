Luxurious additions to Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR was launched to the motoring world at the end of 2016, with the local debut taking place in February 2017.

Falling into the flourishing cross-over segment, the C-HR proudly challenged the status quo of cross-over vehicles and introduced an extroverted design, wrapped around fun-to-drive mechanicals and a superbly refined and capable compact 1.2 turbocharged engine.

Grand Grade

For 2018, an all-new range topping model is introduced – offering more in the way of style, comfort, convenience and safety specification.

The addition of the new aptly-named Luxury grade model, brings the derivative tally to four: Standard, Plus, Plus CVT and Luxury.

Exterior Enhancements

Distinguishing the Luxury model from the standard and Plus derivatives is an expressive bi-tone design.

A black roof, roof-pillars and side-mirrors create the striking two-tone effect.

The black upper section can be combined with four exterior colours to create a C-HR that suits the individual’s personality.

The options are White Pearl, Cinnabar Red metallic, Lunar Metallic (a smoked silver hue) or Caribbean Blue. Customers can also opt for a Black exterior paired with a white roof – creating a total of five different colour options.

Unique smoked rear tail lamps and full-LED head – and fog lamps are fitted. Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with a contour-hugging light guide complete the exterior package. Stylish 18” alloy wheels are fitted to Plus and Luxury grade models.

Comforting Convenience

Convenience items catering to the driver are provided in the form of electrically-adjustable lumbar support, a keyless-entry system with push-button start (linked to auto-folding side mirrors), Park Distance Control (PDC) and the high-tech Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA).

The IPA system uses the PDC sensors to accurately check for and measure a potential parking space, where after it resumes control of the Electric Power Steering (EPS) and expertly manoeuvres the vehicle into the parking space – no more stressful parking predicaments. The system provides step-by-step instructions and distance indications via the colour Multi-information Display.

Seating in the Luxury grade model is provided by textured leather seats, which include seat heaters for driver and passenger and the aforementioned adjustable driver lumbar support. The upper dashboard also incorporates soft-touch leather trim with contrast stitching.

A Reverse Camera is provided across the entire range.

Intelligent Infotainment

The infotainment system is feature rich, with a touchscreen interface and bright legible graphics. Millennial customers are catered for with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Plus Show connectivity, USB interface and of course Bluetooth streaming and telephony. Occupants can also choose to mirror cellphone apps – providing access to a vast array of music and navigation options such as Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud (device dependent).

Satellite Navigation embedded into the system, is standard across the range, allowing users to navigate without the need for a cellphone connection.

Desirable Drivetrain

The C-HR retains the superb 8NR-FTS 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, featuring a host of efficiency- boosting technologies such as VVTi-W (Variable Valve Timing – intelligent Wide), direct injection, flexible engine cycle switching (Otto vs Atkinson), 10:1 compression ratio and smart- heat management.

The combination of these technologies results in outstanding performance and efficiency. For a displacement of 1,197cm3, the engine delivers 85kW and a constant torque curve of 185 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. It will push the Toyota C-HR from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds and the top speed is set at 190 km/h. All of this is achieved despite a strong focus on fuel consumption and CO2 – the manual car achieves 6.3 l/100 km on the combined cycle, and delivers just 141g/km of CO2. CVT models deliver 6.4 l/100 km and produce 144 g/km.

The Luxury model is exclusively mated to a CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission), with cleverly programmed steps, which simulate conventional gear ratios and complements the torquey nature of the turbocharged powerplant.

In addition, the driver can access seven pre-defined gear ratios when moving the brushed aluminium shift-lever from D (Drive) to M (Manual) mode, affording a greater degree of control and driver input. Downshifts are particularly crisp, providing excellent engine braking and reinforcing the fun-to-drive character of the C-HR.

Standard and Plus derivatives are also available with a 6-speed manual transmission with Toyota’s iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) system.

Capable Chassis

Underpinning the C-HR is a variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform first introduced on the Prius. A fundamental characteristic of TNGA is the excellent balance of refinement, ride quality and dynamically rewarding handling. A McPherson front suspension layout is adopted, whilst the rear utilises a double wishbone design.

Safety Sensibility

All C-HR variants are equipped with a complete array of active safety features – which include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA).

All C-HR models feature driver and passenger airbags, whilst the Luxury model ups the airbag quotient to a total of 9 with the addition of driver knee, curtain and side airbags.

A user-friendly electric parking brake with automatic engagement and disengagement, is fitted as standard across the range, and also includes a selectable hold function.

Two ISOFIX attachment points are provided, with 3-point seatbelts incorporating both force limiter and pretentioner functions, fitted throughout.

Warranty and Service

All C-HR models come with an expanded 6-service/90 000 kilometre service plan and 3-year/100 000 kilometre warranty. Service intervals are 15 000 kilometres.

Model Lineup and Pricing

C-HR 1.2T – R 336,000

C-HR 1.2T Plus – R 365,500

C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT – R 377,000

C-HR 1.2T Luxury CVT – R 422,100