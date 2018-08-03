 
Motoring News 3.8.2018 09:21 am

Facelifted Toyota Aygo launches in SA, we have prices

Motoring reporter

For the 2018 model year, the Aygo has gone under the proverbial surgeon’s knife and emerged with a fresh new design.

Toyota is introducing its refreshed Aygo with a few tweaks both inside and outside.

The second generation of the Aygo debuted in 2015 with a highly-expressive design incorporating a strong “X”-motif across the front grille section and ‘X-inspired’ design themes throughout.

So for the 2018 model year, the Aygo has gone under the proverbial surgeon’s knife and emerged with a fresh new design that simultaneously pays homage to the original “X”-motif and provides a rejuvenated appearance.

You get new larger projector headlamps, incorporating prominent LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) which utilise a light guide to trace the inner border of the headlamp housing. These stylised headlamps now form a point of parity with its larger C-HR sibling.

The “X”-motif is retained with strong contour lines framing the large trapezoidal air dam, intersected by a large Toyota insignia in the centre. A black lower apron adds depth to the bold front façade.

The five-door silhouette is given a sporty touch with the upswept rear window line and sloping roofline.

As before the rear design centres on the vertically-positioned, boomerang-shaped tail lamps which feature newly-designed light elements. A large, blacked-out tailgate and lower bumper area continues the “X”-theme at the stern.

The interior design keeps up the fun factor, with one-piece, moulded, front bucket seats, multi-tone fabric trim, visible exterior-colour panels and orange-hued illumination. A leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear lever add a pleasing tactile touch point.

Aygo continues to offer a high level of standard specification, which includes a Touchscreen audio system with USB, Auxiliary and Bluetooth functionality, steering switch operation and on-board computer. The audio system also features smartphone connectivity via the USB port.

The usual fare of power windows, remote central locking, power-adjustable side mirrors, air-conditioning and 12-volt accessory connector are provided.

The distinctive, stacked instrument cluster includes a circular Multi-information Display (MID), housed within the large and easy-to-read speedometer. A tachometer and shift indicator flank the multi-dimensional gauge layout.

All Aygo derivatives are now equipped with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Assist Control (HAC), which join the ABS and Brake Assist (BA) functions – as part of Toyota’s continued vehicle safety strategy.

Passive safety items include front – and side airbags, ISOFIX provisions and 3-point seatbelts with force limiter and pretensioners.

The thermally-efficient, award winning 998cc three cylinder engine has been tweaked to provide an additional 2 kilowatt, bringing the power output to 53 kW and 93 Nm – whilst fuel consumption has been lowered to a sparing 4.3 litre per 100 kilometres. The CO2 output figure has also been reduced to 97 g/km.

Improvements to the Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) performance have also been made, ensuring that Aygo offers a quieter and smoother drive.

Three distinct variants of Aygo are offered, each with their own target market. The standard Aygo offers solid peace-of-mind motoring and is aimed at more budget-conscious customers.

The X-Play version ups the ante with a striking bi-tone design, available as either X-Play Black (Cherry Red body plus black roof) or X-Play Silver (Onyx Black body plus silver roof). Both standard and X-Play models ride on 14” wheels shod with 165-65R14 tyres.

The flagship X-Cite model is aimed at expressive customers seeking even more street cred. A power-retractable black canvas ‘Funroof’ allows occupants to experience open-air motoring at the touch of a button. Ice White exterior paint is the standard configuration on X-Cite models whilst buyers can additionally choose from six other colours (on customer order).

The X-Cite model maximises its visual appeal with diamond-shaped 15” alloy wheels, fitted with 165-60R15 tyres.

Model Line-up and Pricing

Aygo                                R 166,800

Aygo X-Play Black       R 169,100

Aygo X-Play Silver      R 169,100

Aygo X-Cite                 R 193,100

Warranty & Service

All Aygo models come standard with a 3-year/100 000 kilometre warranty. A range of different service plan options are available for purchase from your Toyota dealer.

 

 

