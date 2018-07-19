Mazda SA launches the enhanced CX-3

Mazda Southern Africa has begun accepting orders for the updated Mazda CX-3 at dealerships throughout Southern Africa.

The popular crossover has received interior and exterior updates.

Design improvements include front fog lamp bezel colour change to black, up-styled 18-inch alloy wheels and the Mazda grill refined to fewer, more pronounced lines.

Representing the next level of Mazda’s colour palette, Soul Red Crystal is now available across the range.

LED rear combination lamps are now available for the Individual and Individual Plus derivatives.

Inside, the front centre console armrest and electric parking brake are introduced from the Active derivative.

The rear centre seat armrest with cup holders and automatic dimming rear-view mirror are available from the Dynamic derivative.

The Individual and Individual Plus derivatives now come standard with full leather seat upholstery.

The model line-up remains unchanged with six derivatives that feature the 115kW 2.0-litre SKYACTIV petrol engine, mated with either six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Mazda CX-3 range is designed and built to the highest standard of performance and reliability.

This standard is backed up by a three-year unlimited kilometre service plan.

To provide complete peace of mind motoring, a three-year factory warranty, a three-year roadside assistance and a five-year corrosion warranty are also included.

Model line-up and pricing