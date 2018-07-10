Bugatti to launch limited-edition Chiron Divo

Bugatti is now getting ready to launch a limited edition version of their hypercar, called Chiron Divo, it will premiere at ‘The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering’, in California, on August 24.

Named after the French racing driver Albert Divo, who won the Targa Florio race twice for Bugatti in the late 1920s.

Described as being “made for corners” by Bugatti President, Stephan Winkelmann, the Chiron Divo wants “to thrill people throughout the world” with its “nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way”.

Although it is unknown what Bugatti did to the Chiron to turn it into the Divo, but words such as “lightweight and agility, higher downforce and greater g-forces” have also been used in the short press release.

That said, expect it to be lighter than the current Chiron and to feature some aerodynamic updates. Also, its “dynamic character will be underlined by a new, strong design language”, says Bugatti.

Production of the Bugatti Chiron Divo will be limited to only 40 examples, and each one costs a whopping €5 million (equal to $5.88 million), without tax and, of course, any optional extras.