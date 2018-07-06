BMW begins production of new 8-Series Coupé

Production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe has begun this week at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing.

An amount in the low three-digit-million euro range has been invested in the site in Lower Bavaria in preparation for the new model series.

A large number of digital innovations have also been integrated into the production process, including self-driving transport systems and smart devices.

Dr. Andreas Wendt, head of BMW Group Plant Dingolfing: “As the plant that builds the BMW 7 Series sedans, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has outstanding expertise in producing vehicles for the luxury segment. We are optimally prepared for production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupé. I am sure our customers around the world will love this luxury sportscar.”

Stefan Schmid, chairman of the Works Council at the Dingolfing location: “I am proud that we will be producing the new BMW 8 Series Coupé at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. It will consolidate our position as a centre of competence for the luxury class and secure our site’s future.”

Intelligent lightweight construction, with a clever mix of materials, including steel, plastic, aluminium and carbon fibre, is used in the body of the new sportscar.

In addition to the supporting structures at the front and rear of the vehicle, other components, such as the roof, doors, bonnet and the front firewall of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupé, are made of aluminium.

For the first time in a series-production BMW model, the roof is available in carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) – which is also manufactured at the Dingolfing location in an innovative wet-pressing process.

Thanks to the BMW production system’s high level of flexibility, it was largely possible to integrate the new BMW 8 Series Coupé into existing production structures.

The luxury sportscar, which will roll off the assembly line alongside BMW 5 Series and 7 Series models, relies on tried and tested manufacturing processes.

For our market, the 8 Series will only be offered in M850i xDrive guise featuring the latest generation of the 4.4-litre eight-cylinder engine.

Power has been completely redeveloped to deliver a performance topping out at 395kW and a torque of 750 Nm.

The new 8 Series Coupe is set to launch in SA in the first quarter of 2019.