Land Rover wants to build its first-ever sedan

Reports state that Land Rover could be hard at work planning at least two more vehicles likely to reach our shores by the year 2020 including its first-ever “car” called Road Rover.

According to Autocar, the British marquee will make use of the same aluminum-intensive platform that will underpin the new Jaguar XJ.

Reports further state that the Road Rover will not be a luxurious sedan, however, it will draw its inspiration from luxury rivals like the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo S90.

Power will come from a two-motor electric drivetrain, meaning that it will be the first fully electric vehicle in the Range Rover line-up.

In terms of driving range, it will be able to cover a distance of 482 km on a single charge.

It still remains a unknown if it will share components with the Jaguar I-Pace.

The new Road Rover should make its debut sometime in 2020, and will be positioned towards the top-end of the range in terms of pricing.