Jaguar charges ahead with the I-Pace

With a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery using 432 pouch cells, the I-Pace delivers a range of 480km (WLTP cycle).

Owners are able to achieve a 0-80% battery charge in just 45 minutes using DC rapid charging (100kW fast-charger).

Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over 10 hours. A suite of smart range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in, the I-Pace will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving.

Two Jaguar-designed electric motors are placed at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 294kW and 696Nm, and all-wheel-drive, all-surface traction.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors deliver sports car performance, launching the I-Pace from a standing start to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, it is claimed.

The bespoke EV aluminium architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure.

Together with the structural battery pack, it has a torsional rigidity of 36kNm/degree – the highest of any Jaguar.

The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible with a seal between the housing and the underfloor.

The location enables perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear axle with (optional) air suspension and configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.

The I-Pace will be available in SA from next year.