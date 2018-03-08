 
menu
Motoring News 8.3.2018 02:01 pm

Jaguar charges ahead with the I-Pace

Motoring reporter

The I-Pace will be available in SA from next year.

With a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery using 432 pouch cells, the I-Pace delivers a range of 480km (WLTP cycle).

Owners are able to achieve a 0-80% battery charge in just 45 minutes using DC rapid charging (100kW fast-charger).

Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over 10 hours. A suite of smart range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in, the I-Pace will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving.

Two Jaguar-designed electric motors are placed at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 294kW and 696Nm, and all-wheel-drive, all-surface traction.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors deliver sports car performance, launching the I-Pace from a standing start to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, it is claimed.

The bespoke EV aluminium architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure.

Together with the structural battery pack, it has a torsional rigidity of 36kNm/degree – the highest of any Jaguar.

The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible with a seal between the housing and the underfloor.

The location enables perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear axle with (optional) air suspension and configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.

The I-Pace will be available in SA from next year.

Jaguar E-PACE will be one of the most-connected vehicles in its segment

Related Stories
Jaguar E-PACE will be one of the most-connected vehicles in its segment 20.2.2018
Jaguar enters the compact SUV market with E-Pace 31.1.2018
Jaguar announces E-PACE pricing, model line-up 24.1.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4

Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5
hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.