New BMW X4 is coming to SA

The all-new BMW X4 underscores its individual character with significantly enhanced driving dynamics, standout exterior design accentuating the car’s sporting instincts, a further refined premium ambience in the interior, state-ofthe-art driver assistance systems and leading-edge connectivity technologies.

Added to which, the dynamic and extravagant aura of the Sports Activity Coupe is further highlighted by the addition of two BMW M Performance models to the line-up.

Design: dynamic proportions and athletic styling.

The exterior design of the all-new BMW X4 is a case study in muscular dynamics and commanding presence. Clean surfacing and high-class, modern accents headline this updated interpretation of the unmistakable X4 aesthetic.

The X4 assumes the role of eye-catching athlete in the BMW X model family. An increase of 81 millimetres in exterior length to 4,752 millimetres, 54 millimetres added to the wheelbase (now 2,864 millimetres) and an extra 37 millimetres of width (1,918 millimetres) lend the all-new BMW X4 dynamically stretched proportions.

In the centre of the striking front end stands a large BMW kidney grille in three-dimensional look. Twin LED headlights with dynamic contours as well as horizontal fog lamps form a new interpretation of the familiar six-eyed face espoused by BMW X models.

The precise shoulderline – which takes in the door openers en route to the rear lights – and the character line between the wheel arches break up the surfaces of the car’s flanks. This creates clearly defined haunches, which are additionally emphasised by the drawn-in glasshouse at the rear.

The coupestyle roofline slides into the rear window with an elegant flourish before dipping down more steeply to the rear. Horizontal lines, the LED rear lights that project out from the car’s body with their three-dimensional shaping, and the twin exhaust tailpipes (shared by all engine variants) magnify the width of the rear end.

Standalone design features and model-specific 19-inch light-alloy wheels are part of the specification for the xLine, M Sport X and M Sport model variants, which allow the design of the exterior and interior to be tailored to reflect personal tastes. And BMW X4 customers can now also choose from the BMW Individual range of options.

Interior: sporting character with a modern, premium feel.

The interior of the all-new BMW X4 exudes a modern, premium feel combined with eye-catching dynamism.

The driver-focused layout of the cockpit, low instrument panel and slightly raised seating position all help to create a supremely assured driving experience.

Redesigned sports seats with boldly contoured side bolsters and knee pads on the sides of the centre console add to the sense of sportiness. Top-class materials, precise build quality and meticulously crafted details set the tone for the updated premium character of the all-new BMW X4.

The surfaces of the instrument panel and door panelling merge smoothly into one another, while the X logos embossed into the electroplated surfaces of the doors provide striking details. Further splashes of electroplated detailing, the new Vernasca leather upholstery and an instrument panel in Sensatec trim can all be found on the extended list of optional extras, as can three-zone automatic climate control, active seat ventilation, ambient lighting, as well as the Ambient Air package, the BMW Display Key and the generously dimensioned panoramic glass roof.

Large stowage trays, roomy door pockets, cupholders and various storage compartments are all testimony to the functional qualities of the all-new BMW X4.

There are three full-size seats in the rear offering more legroom than before.

Load space can be expanded from 525 to a maximum of 1,430 litres by folding down the sections of the rear backrest, with its standard 40:20:40 split. And the optional cargo function allows the backrest angle to be individually adjusted, too.

Driving experience: dynamic, efficient and versatile.

Customers will be able to choose from three petrol and four diesel engines from the launch of the all-new BMW X4 or shortly afterwards.

The line-up is spearheaded by a duo of BMW M Performance models. The six-cylinder inline petrol engine under the bonnet of the BMW X4 M40i (fuel consumption combined: 9.2 – 9.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 213 – 209 g/km)* musters up maximum output of 265 kW/360 hp.

The BMW X4 M40d (fuel consumption combined: 6.6 – 6.4 l/100 km [42.8 – 44.1 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 173 – 170 g/km)* is powered by a 240 kW/326 hp straight-six diesel unit.

The BMW X4 xDrive30d (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 – 5.9 l/100 km [45.6 – 47.9 mpg imp ]; CO2 emissions combined: 163 – 156 g/km)* likewise draws its drive power from a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine, this time with 195 kW/265 hp.

Apart from this, the choice of engines also includes two four-cylinder diesel units generating 170 kW/231 hp in the BMW X4 xDrive25d (fuel consumption combined: 5.7 – 5.5 l/100 km [49.6 – 51.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 149 – 145 g/km)* and 140 kW/190 hp in the BMW X4 xDrive20d (fuel consumption combined: 5.6 – 5.4 l/100 km [50.4 – 52.3 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 149 – 142 g/km)*, as well as two four-cylinder petrol units with outputs of 185 kW/252 hp in the BMW X4 xDrive30i (fuel consumption combined: 7.3 – 7.2 l/100 km [38.7 – 39.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 164 g/km)* and 135 kW/184 hp in the BMW X4 xDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 7.3 – 7.1 l/100 km [38.7 – 39.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 163 g/km)*.

All model variants direct their engine’s power to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard.

The all-new BMW X4 boasts a marked increase in agility combined with a high degree of ride comfort, courtesy of chassis technology that has been systematically refined and honed for the specific requirements of the Sports Activity Coupe and a centre of gravity lower than that of the BMW X3.

Standard specification includes not only M Sport suspension and the Performance Control function, but also variable sport steering.

M Sport brakes and Adaptive Suspension with electronically controlled dampers are both optionally available.

The BMW M Performance models come equipped as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels, specially designed M Sport brakes and an M Sport differential, which generates a precise locking effect at the rear wheels to help the car power out of corners with refreshing dynamic élan.

An intelligent material mix has made it possible to bring about a substantial weight saving, not just in the chassis but also in the body’s construction and numerous other components besides.

The BMW EfficientLightweight measures make the new model up to 50 kilograms lighter than its predecessor (allowing for equipment variations). The aerodynamic properties of the Sports Activity Coupe have also been enhanced, as a result of which the all-new BMW X4 sets a new benchmark in its segment with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.30.

Expanded operating system, cutting-edge driver assistance systems and new BMW ConnectedDrive functions.

The iDrive display and operating system in the all-new BMW X4 includes a freestanding Control Display that is optionally available in a 10.25-inch version with touchscreen functionality.

The voice control system has undergone further improvement and can now follow freely formulated instructions.

BMW gesture control, the multifunctional instrument display and the latest generation of the BMW Head-Up Display are also available as options. The range of comfort- and safety-enhancing driver assistance systems has been extended once again.

The Driving Assistant Plus safety package includes the new-generation Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, the Steering and lane control assistant, the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, and the Crossing traffic warning and Crossroads warning systems.

The new Parking Assistant Plus feature also comprises the Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions. The Remote 3D View function gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

Also available as options are the WiFi hotspot preparation enabling rapid online connectivity for digital devices and telephony with wireless charging for compatible smartphones. New digital services from BMW ConnectedDrive offer comprehensive assistance with personal mobility planning.

The standard ConnectedDrive Services provide the basis for accessing features such as Real Time Traffic Information, On-Street Parking Information and the Concierge Services.

The mobility assistant BMW Connected interfaces the vehicle with touchpoints – such as smartphones, smartwatches and voice-controlled personal assistants – via the flexible Open Mobility Cloud platform.

The additional features of BMW Connected+ offer an even greater degree of personalisation. BMW is also the first carmaker to offer a secure server connection for exchanging and editing emails, calendar entries and contact details – thanks to the Microsoft Office 365 function, which users can select from the ConnectedDrive Store.