New Volkswagen Polo Vivo launches in SA, here’s how much it costs

With 193 343 units sold since its market introduction in March 2010, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch has been the best-selling passenger model in South Africa for the past seven years.
Being the only locally built model in the competitive A0 segment, the Polo Vivo has been a dominant brand in the entry-level hatch segment in spite of the new models being launched on a regular basis and with an even greater offering in the new Polo Vivo, the model is once again set to be the best-seller in this segment. Polo Vivo’s key product attributes such as affordability, German build quality, safety, space and comfort have a set an unparalleled benchmark in the segment.
Polo Vivo has had the class-leading residual value in its segment in the used car market. The cost of ownership over a 3-year cycle makes Polo Vivo one of the most affordable cars to own in the South African market.
Nearly 76% of Polo Vivo parts are sourced from local suppliers. This ensures that parts remain affordable and contribute to the overall low cost of ownership and applies to both the outgoing and incoming models.
The new Polo Vivo is offered in a hatch body version.
Enhanced features
The new Polo Vivo is based on the fifth-generation Polo which has been enhanced both visually and technically. The driver assistance and infotainment systems as well as the new TSI engine now available with a 6-speed manual transmission, have taken the new Polo Vivo to another level.
Visually, the new Polo Vivo can be identified by a sharper front and rear design. In addition, the new model introduces fresh colours, new interior materials and new specifications.
New equipment lines
The new Polo Vivo model range will be launched with three equipment lines, Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The hatch body version is also available in a top of the range GT derivative.
Exterior mirrors and door handles of the Comfortline and GT derivatives are offered in body colour.
The Trendline, Comfortline and Highline have new interior trims which add exciting ambience and feel into the cabin of the new Polo Vivo. A new gear knob with leatherette gearshift has been introduced. Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives now have a height adjustable driver seat.
For in-car entertainment, new Polo Vivo customers have an option of Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with four speakers (standard on Trendline and Comfortline). Highline and GT get two extra speakers for sound enhancement as well as the Colour Touchscreen Radio 340G which includes App-Connect.
Active and passive standard safety features have been enhanced in the new Polo. ABS, alarm and remote central locking are standard features across the range. Front fog lights are a standard feature in Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives.
Extra Boot space
Volkswagen Polo Vivo has a generous and practical boot space when it comes to transporting luggage. For the hatch body version, the boot has luggage volume of 280 liters and with folded rear bench seat, it increases to 952 liters.
EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR
This sophisticated design of the Polo Vivo with its clean lines is precise and sharper. The new Polo Vivo is 3,972mm long, 1,682mm wide and 1,462mm tall.
The exterior in detail
Front end. The front-end design has a much more three-dimensional and sporty look due to its redesigned bumper and larger lower air intake.
Rear section. In the rear bumper area, the car’s width is emphasised by styling cues, including a cleaner horizontal layout and a wider cut-out for the licence plate. The trapezoidal outer contour of this area extends towards the rear wheels, which creates a more dynamic tension of surfaces. The rear reflectors, now embedded in the bumper, also give the visual impression of greater width. The rear lights were also redesigned.
Side profile. From the side, the new Polo can be differentiated by the new alloy wheels. The wheel line-up consists of the standard steel wheels for the Polo Trendline and Comfortline (14 inch) and optional 15-inch ‘Estrada’ alloy wheel, 16 inch ‘Rivazza’ for the Polo Highline and the 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ alloy wheel which comes standard in the top of the range GT model.
Body colours. The new Polo Vivo is available in the following body colours:
Base –Flash Red and Pure White.
Metallic–Reflex Silver, Reef Blue and Limestone Grey.
Pearlescent – Deep Black .
The interior in detail
New layout of instruments and centre console. Many new ergonomic and visual improvements have been made inside the latest Polo Vivo. Aside from the three-spoke steering wheel, the new instrument cluster look catches the eye immediately; the instruments are in typical Volkswagen design language.
New radio systems. Located on the next control level of the centre console is the infotainment system, which is ideally positioned in the field of view. The new Polo Vivo now gets Volkswagen’s “modular infotainment system” (MIB) radio system.
Modern engines for driving enjoyment and fuel efficiency
The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with three four-cylinder petrol engines, 1.4, 1.6 liters and one three-cylinder TSI engine. The power output of the four-cylinder engines range from 55 kW to 77 kW. These engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions as standard. The Tiptronic transmission is available with the
77kW 1.6 engine, while the top of the range GT comes with the 1.0TSI 81kW engine in 6-speed manual.
1.4 delivering 55kW – Trendline
The entry engine in the Polo Vivo model range is the 1.4-liter with the 55 kW power output available 4800rpm. This engine has ample power and torque for dynamic and everyday driving. From 3750rpm, the engine peaks at 130 Nm. In addition to its lively performance, the 1.4-liter engine has impressive fuel consumption of 5.7 liters per 100 kilometres.
1.4 delivering 63kW – Comfortline
The Comfortline has 1.4 63kW engine with 132 Nm of torque available at 3750rpm. Its average fuel consumption is 5.9 l/100km.
1.6 delivering 77kW – Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline
The 77 kW 1.6-liter engine is offered with 6-speed manual as well as in automatic (Tiptronic) transmission. With 153Nm of torque at 3800rpm, this engine delivers lively performance. It only takes 10.8 seconds to reach 100km/h and has top speed of 188km/h. On average, it has combined fuel consumption of 6.2 (6.1 for Tiptronic) liters for every 100 kilometres.
1.0 TSI delivering 81 kW – GT
With a top speed of 196 km/h, the 1.0 litre 81 kW engine offers exciting performance. The 200 Nm torque is available at 2000rpm. The performance has not compromised fuel consumption. The 81 kW engine has an impressive claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 liters per 100 kilometres.
POLO VIVO HATCH
Standard and optional features
Perfectly packaged to meet people’s needs
The new Polo Vivo Hatch is offered in Trendline, Comfortline, Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline and GT.
Here is an overview of standard and optional features:
1.4 55 kW Trendline
Interior
- 3-spoke steering wheel
- Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with B-sting/4 Speakers
- Gearshift knob with leatherette gearshift boot
- Cup holders integrated into centre console
- ‘Traditional’ cloth seat trim
Functional Equipment
- Exterior mirrors, manually adjustable from inside, drivers side aspherical
- Front electric windows
- Air-conditioner
- Power steering
- Height and reach adjustable steering column
- Full size steel spare wheel
- Tinted windows
Exterior
- Exterior side mirrors and door handle in black
- Painted bumpers in body colour, front and rear
- Rear wiper
Safety and Security
- Driver and passenger airbags
- 2 Head restraints front (height adjustable) and rear
- Rear window – heated
- ABS
- Child lock on rear doors
- ISOFIX child seat mounting points
Options
- Cruise Control
- Floor mats front and rear
- ’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels
- Smoker’s package
- Front Fog Lights
- Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)
- ‘Vienna’ Leather Trim
1.4 63kW Comfortline
Same standard features as Trendline plus:
Exterior
- Front Fog Lights
- Body coloured door handles and side mirrors
Interior
- ‘City’ cloth seat trim
- Multi-function display
- Multi-functioning steering wheel
Functional Equipment
- Height adjustable driver seat
Optional Features
- Cruise Control
- Removable Towbar
- Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)
- Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/ App Connect with B-sting/4 Speakers
- Leather seats
- Floor mats front and rear
- ’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels
- Smoker’s package
- Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)
- ‘Vienna’ Leather Trim
1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic
Same standard features as Trendline plus:
Interior
- ‘City’ cloth seat trim
- Height adjustable driver’s seat
- Multi-function display
- Multi-functioning steering wheel
Exterior
- Mirrors and door handles in body colour
- Front Fog Lights
Functional Equipment
- Radio 140G /MP3/SD Card/USB with 4 speakers
Safety
- Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)
Optional Features
- Cruise Control
- Removable Towbar
- Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)
- Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/ App Connect with B-sting/4 Speakers
- Floor mats front and rear
- ’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels
- Smoker’s package
- ‘Vienna’ Leather Trim
1.6 77kW Highline
Same features as Trendline plus:
Interior
- ‘Cable’ cloth seat trim
- Height adjustable driver’s seat
- Multi-function display
- 3-spoke leather multi-functioning steering wheel with aluminium inserts
Exterior
- Mirrors and door handles in body colour
- Front Fog Lights
- Rivazza 16-inch alloy wheels
Functional Equipment
- Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/App Connect with B-Sting/ 6 Speakers
Safety
- Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)
Optional Features
- Cruise Control
- Removable Towbar
- Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)
- Floor mats front and rear
- Smoker’s package
- ‘Vienna’ Leather Trim
1.0 TSI 81kW GT
Same standard features as Highline plus:
Interior
- ‘Space’ cloth seat trim
- Front sports seats
Exterior
- Rear tailgate spoiler
- GT lettering on the tailgate, front grille and sides
- Black side moulding
- Sporty single-pipe exhaust system with chrome trim
Functional Equipment
- Lowered suspension
- Sport pedal cluster
- Floor mats front and rear
Safety
- Cruise Control
Optional Features
- Removable Towbar
- Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)
- Smoker’s package
- ‘Vienna’ Leather Trim
Colours
Polo Vivo Hatch will be available in six colours.
- Pure White
- Flash Red
- Deep Black Pearlescent
- Reflex Silver Metallic
- Reef Blue Metallic
- Limestone Grey Metallic
Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)
1.4 55kW Trendline R179 900
1.4 63kW Comfortline R192 000
1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic R221 900
1.6 77kW Highline R214 900
1.0 TSI 81kW GT R245 000
SERVICE & WARRANTY
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty and a 6-year Anti Corrosion warranty.
A Volkswagen Automotion Maintenance Plan as well as a Volkswagen Automotion Service Plan are available as options.
The service interval is 15 000 km.