New Volkswagen Polo Vivo launches in SA, here’s how much it costs

With 193 343 units sold since its market introduction in March 2010, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch has been the best-selling passenger model in South Africa for the past seven years.

Being the only locally built model in the competitive A0 segment, the Polo Vivo has been a dominant brand in the entry-level hatch segment in spite of the new models being launched on a regular basis and with an even greater offering in the new Polo Vivo, the model is once again set to be the best-seller in this segment. Polo Vivo’s key product attributes such as affordability, German build quality, safety, space and comfort have a set an unparalleled benchmark in the segment.

Polo Vivo has had the class-leading residual value in its segment in the used car market. The cost of ownership over a 3-year cycle makes Polo Vivo one of the most affordable cars to own in the South African market.

Nearly 76% of Polo Vivo parts are sourced from local suppliers. This ensures that parts remain affordable and contribute to the overall low cost of ownership and applies to both the outgoing and incoming models.

The new Polo Vivo is offered in a hatch body version.

Enhanced features

The new Polo Vivo is based on the fifth-generation Polo which has been enhanced both visually and technically. The driver assistance and infotainment systems as well as the new TSI engine now available with a 6-speed manual transmission, have taken the new Polo Vivo to another level.

Visually, the new Polo Vivo can be identified by a sharper front and rear design. In addition, the new model introduces fresh colours, new interior materials and new specifications.

New equipment lines

The new Polo Vivo model range will be launched with three equipment lines, Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The hatch body version is also available in a top of the range GT derivative.

Exterior mirrors and door handles of the Comfortline and GT derivatives are offered in body colour.

The Trendline, Comfortline and Highline have new interior trims which add exciting ambience and feel into the cabin of the new Polo Vivo. A new gear knob with leatherette gearshift has been introduced. Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives now have a height adjustable driver seat.

For in-car entertainment, new Polo Vivo customers have an option of Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with four speakers (standard on Trendline and Comfortline). Highline and GT get two extra speakers for sound enhancement as well as the Colour Touchscreen Radio 340G which includes App-Connect.

Active and passive standard safety features have been enhanced in the new Polo. ABS, alarm and remote central locking are standard features across the range. Front fog lights are a standard feature in Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives.

Extra Boot space

Volkswagen Polo Vivo has a generous and practical boot space when it comes to transporting luggage. For the hatch body version, the boot has luggage volume of 280 liters and with folded rear bench seat, it increases to 952 liters.

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

This sophisticated design of the Polo Vivo with its clean lines is precise and sharper. The new Polo Vivo is 3,972mm long, 1,682mm wide and 1,462mm tall.

The exterior in detail

Front end. The front-end design has a much more three-dimensional and sporty look due to its redesigned bumper and larger lower air intake.

Rear section. In the rear bumper area, the car’s width is emphasised by styling cues, including a cleaner horizontal layout and a wider cut-out for the licence plate. The trapezoidal outer contour of this area extends towards the rear wheels, which creates a more dynamic tension of surfaces. The rear reflectors, now embedded in the bumper, also give the visual impression of greater width. The rear lights were also redesigned.

Side profile. From the side, the new Polo can be differentiated by the new alloy wheels. The wheel line-up consists of the standard steel wheels for the Polo Trendline and Comfortline (14 inch) and optional 15-inch ‘Estrada’ alloy wheel, 16 inch ‘Rivazza’ for the Polo Highline and the 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ alloy wheel which comes standard in the top of the range GT model.

Body colours. The new Polo Vivo is available in the following body colours:

Base –Flash Red and Pure White.

Metallic–Reflex Silver, Reef Blue and Limestone Grey.

Pearlescent – Deep Black .

The interior in detail

New layout of instruments and centre console. Many new ergonomic and visual improvements have been made inside the latest Polo Vivo. Aside from the three-spoke steering wheel, the new instrument cluster look catches the eye immediately; the instruments are in typical Volkswagen design language.

New radio systems. Located on the next control level of the centre console is the infotainment system, which is ideally positioned in the field of view. The new Polo Vivo now gets Volkswagen’s “modular infotainment system” (MIB) radio system.

Modern engines for driving enjoyment and fuel efficiency

The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with three four-cylinder petrol engines, 1.4, 1.6 liters and one three-cylinder TSI engine. The power output of the four-cylinder engines range from 55 kW to 77 kW. These engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions as standard. The Tiptronic transmission is available with the

77kW 1.6 engine, while the top of the range GT comes with the 1.0TSI 81kW engine in 6-speed manual.

1.4 delivering 55kW – Trendline

The entry engine in the Polo Vivo model range is the 1.4-liter with the 55 kW power output available 4800rpm. This engine has ample power and torque for dynamic and everyday driving. From 3750rpm, the engine peaks at 130 Nm. In addition to its lively performance, the 1.4-liter engine has impressive fuel consumption of 5.7 liters per 100 kilometres.

1.4 delivering 63kW – Comfortline

The Comfortline has 1.4 63kW engine with 132 Nm of torque available at 3750rpm. Its average fuel consumption is 5.9 l/100km.

1.6 delivering 77kW – Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline

The 77 kW 1.6-liter engine is offered with 6-speed manual as well as in automatic (Tiptronic) transmission. With 153Nm of torque at 3800rpm, this engine delivers lively performance. It only takes 10.8 seconds to reach 100km/h and has top speed of 188km/h. On average, it has combined fuel consumption of 6.2 (6.1 for Tiptronic) liters for every 100 kilometres.

1.0 TSI delivering 81 kW – GT

With a top speed of 196 km/h, the 1.0 litre 81 kW engine offers exciting performance. The 200 Nm torque is available at 2000rpm. The performance has not compromised fuel consumption. The 81 kW engine has an impressive claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 liters per 100 kilometres.

POLO VIVO HATCH

Standard and optional features

Perfectly packaged to meet people’s needs

The new Polo Vivo Hatch is offered in Trendline, Comfortline, Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline and GT.

Here is an overview of standard and optional features:

1.4 55 kW Trendline

Interior

3-spoke steering wheel

Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with B-sting/4 Speakers

Gearshift knob with leatherette gearshift boot

Cup holders integrated into centre console

‘Traditional’ cloth seat trim

Functional Equipment

Exterior mirrors, manually adjustable from inside, drivers side aspherical

Front electric windows

Air-conditioner

Power steering

Height and reach adjustable steering column

Full size steel spare wheel

Tinted windows

Exterior

Exterior side mirrors and door handle in black

Painted bumpers in body colour, front and rear

Rear wiper

Safety and Security

Driver and passenger airbags

2 Head restraints front (height adjustable) and rear

Rear window – heated

ABS

Child lock on rear doors

ISOFIX child seat mounting points

Options

Cruise Control

Floor mats front and rear

’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels

Smoker’s package

Front Fog Lights

Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

‘Vienna’ Leather Trim

1.4 63kW Comfortline

Same standard features as Trendline plus:

Exterior

Front Fog Lights

Body coloured door handles and side mirrors

Interior

‘City’ cloth seat trim

Multi-function display

Multi-functioning steering wheel

Functional Equipment

Height adjustable driver seat

Optional Features

Cruise Control

Removable Towbar

Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)

Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/ App Connect with B-sting/4 Speakers

Leather seats

Floor mats front and rear

’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels

Smoker’s package

Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

‘Vienna’ Leather Trim

1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic

Same standard features as Trendline plus:

Interior

‘City’ cloth seat trim

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Multi-function display

Multi-functioning steering wheel

Exterior

Mirrors and door handles in body colour

Front Fog Lights

Functional Equipment

Radio 140G /MP3/SD Card/USB with 4 speakers

Safety

Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

Optional Features

Cruise Control

Removable Towbar

Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)

Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/ App Connect with B-sting/4 Speakers

Floor mats front and rear

’Estrada’ 15-inch alloy wheels

Smoker’s package

‘Vienna’ Leather Trim

1.6 77kW Highline

Same features as Trendline plus:

Interior

‘Cable’ cloth seat trim

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Multi-function display

3-spoke leather multi-functioning steering wheel with aluminium inserts

Exterior

Mirrors and door handles in body colour

Front Fog Lights

Rivazza 16-inch alloy wheels

Functional Equipment

Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/App Connect with B-Sting/ 6 Speakers

Safety

Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

Optional Features

Cruise Control

Removable Towbar

Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)

Floor mats front and rear

Smoker’s package

‘Vienna’ Leather Trim

1.0 TSI 81kW GT

Same standard features as Highline plus:

Interior

‘Space’ cloth seat trim

Front sports seats

Exterior

Rear tailgate spoiler

GT lettering on the tailgate, front grille and sides

Black side moulding

Sporty single-pipe exhaust system with chrome trim

Functional Equipment

Lowered suspension

Sport pedal cluster

Floor mats front and rear

Safety

Cruise Control

Optional Features

Removable Towbar

Storage Package (Front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)

Smoker’s package

‘Vienna’ Leather Trim

Colours

Polo Vivo Hatch will be available in six colours.

Pure White

Flash Red

Deep Black Pearlescent

Reflex Silver Metallic

Reef Blue Metallic

Limestone Grey Metallic

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

1.4 55kW Trendline R179 900

1.4 63kW Comfortline R192 000

1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic R221 900

1.6 77kW Highline R214 900

1.0 TSI 81kW GT R245 000

SERVICE & WARRANTY

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty and a 6-year Anti Corrosion warranty.

A Volkswagen Automotion Maintenance Plan as well as a Volkswagen Automotion Service Plan are available as options.

The service interval is 15 000 km.