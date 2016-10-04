Watch this Mustang Shelby GT350 almost destroy a crowd

Remember the guy who crashed his new Ford Focus RS while trying to use the RS Drift Mode on a hairpin bend in New York?

This time around a crowd-loving Mustang driver decided to put on a little show at Cars & Coffee Houston. It wasn’t a run-of-the-mill Mustang either; it was one sporting a Shelby 350 conversion. Surely you master RWD before getting a big and powerful car, right?

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, although we assume some of the crowd members who rushed to escape the Mustang’s warpath got a few bumps and bruises.