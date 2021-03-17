National Extreme Festival revving for Killarney season opener

The 2021 National Extreme Festival will kick off at the Western Cape Killarney circuit this Saturday, with seven separate racing disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Officially, top billing will belong to the Global Touring Car category, with six cars in the premier class.

Top contenders must include Robert Wolk (Investchem Toyota Corolla), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Scott Temple (Investchem Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Ford Focus). Rounding out the class will be Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Lee Thompson (Universal BMW 2 Series).

Behind the GTC cars, a total of 15 SupaPolos will fight for class honours, led by defending champion Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Andre’ Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle SupaPolo) and Dawie Joubert (Rembrandt SupaPolo).

The day’s closest racing should come from the Polo Cup brigade, with top runners people like Keegan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Jean-Pierre van der Walt (Platinum Wheels Polo), Leyton Fourie (Volkswagen Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Polo), Jano van der Westhuizen (Universal Polo), Jurie Swart (Alpine Polo) and Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo).

The Investchem Formula 1600 category should see people like Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Alex Vos (Ecurie Zoo Van Diemen), Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale) and Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale) fighting for podium places.

In terms of noisy spectacle, the day should be topped by two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars , with top contenders to include Charl Arangies (Stradale Lamborghini Huracan), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus V8), Rick Loreiro (Combined BMW M3 Turbo), Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan) and Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430).

Reigning champion Clinton Seller (King Price Honda) should be the man to beat in the NGK SA Superbike races, with his closest adversaries people like David McFadden (Yamaha R1), Garrick Vlok (Yamaha R1), Gareth Gehlig (GG Kawasaki ZX10) and Brett Roberts (Linea Yamaha R6).

Reigning Sunbet Kawasaki Masters champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) will face off against riders like Sanjiv Singh (SAS ZX10), Ian Harwood (TRP ZX10), Brian Bontekoning (Moyair ZX10), Klint Munton (Sunscan ZX10) and Johan le Roux (Kawasaki ZX10).

Rounding out the programme will be two races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars. Champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) should be challenged by people like Franco di Matteao (Deltec Jaguar XK8), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon) and David Coetzee (ELKSA Ford Falcon).

