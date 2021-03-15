Murray Walker tribute: A legend’s shaping of a childhood

The expression, “legends never die” even after their passing is one that continues to ring true today and which will undoubtedly remain applicable in the years to come. It goes without saying then that this attribute very much applies to Murray Walker. Saturday evening 13 March 2021 came as a massive shock to the motorsport world when it was announced that the voice of not only Formula 1 and the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for over five decades, but motorsport in general had hung-up his headset and put down the microphone for the final time after retiring in 2001....

Saturday evening 13 March 2021 came as a massive shock to the motorsport world when it was announced that the voice of not only Formula 1 and the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for over five decades, but motorsport in general had hung-up his headset and put down the microphone for the final time after retiring in 2001.

At age 97, which counts as a remarkable innings in itself, it was of course expected at some stage, but even after surviving a fall and breaking his pelvis at age 89 while on holiday, which subsequently led to the discovery of treatable lymphatic cancer, his passing resulted in worldwide grief and mass tributes on social media from not only present and past competitors and teams, but also legions of fans.

Where it all began

A World War II Sherman tank captain who made his public commentary debut at the 1949 British Grand Prix, a year before Formula One’s founding, Murray originally commentated alongside his father on mainly motorcycle racing until 1962, when he became the lead voice following his father’s death that year.

A number of other motorsport disciplines, including the BTCC and rallycross, went on to characterised his career including sporadic Formula 1 spells in the early 1970s. When the BBC signed on to televise races from the 1978 season though, a legend was born.

His enthusiastic, passionate and exciting way of describing the action, combined with sharp wit and ability to maintain interest the moment the lights went out (Its GO GO GO!) became a hallmark of a style that never diminished.

Despite copping criticism for obvious faults and mistakes, some intentional, his sayings and one-liners, better known as Murrayisms, became legendary and fondly recalled years after being uttered for the first time.

Those famous words

At the same time, his ability to create expectation and hype when matters heated-up would almost always end in an explosion of excitement regardless of there being a dramatic overtake or a crash.

It was also this that led to the creation of the now famed “commentator’s curse” in which a mentioned good performance would not long after lead to a retirement either through a crash, driver error or mechanical failure.

An incredible skill to inform and entertain soon resulted in him being signalled out as the yardstick of motorsport commentary that inspired a generation of commentators. While unique in their own ways, many of motorsport’s current leading voices are likely to have taken a lead out of Murray’s style guide at some stage.

From his long time partner and now leading voice Martin Brundle, to other modern greats such as Toby Moody and Mark James, all-round wiz Martin Haven, Formula 2 sensation Alex Jacques and his partner in-crime, Brundle’s son Alex, fellow F1 and former BTCC legend Ben Edwards and GT as well as current BTCC maestro David Addison, Murray’s spirit lingers in each no questions asked.

“You cannot underestimate the value Murray brought to the (BTCC). At first I thought this is nuts. Why I am paying someone to do a half-hour voiceover full of mistakes? And it was only when I sat with Murray that I realised, this guy is a pro,” Series Director Alan Gow remarked in a three-part feature celebrating legends of the BTCC that aired on ITV in the UK in 2014.

“The mistakes were not always mistakes they were there on purpose a lot of the times. But he would sit there for a whole day just going through every minute of the action and writing everything down. And for two days he put his heart and soul in it and I didn’t mind paying his bill”.

Shaping of a five year boy

His profound impact though went further and not only left a mark on those mentioned, but also to the southern point of Africa and a small town in the Eastern Cape outside Port Elizabeth called home by a four year old boy. Me.

In 1995, I had only one interest; cars. As a kid, my late grandfather, recognising this, would record motorsport onto VHS tapes and every Friday after school, usher me into his room to show me what he had taped.

While my love for all things cars had already been an open secret by then, witnessing them racing on a track took it to another level. At the same time, there was always a voice in the background that would capture my attention even more.

Wanting to be Murray

It was the voice of Murray Walker and one which not only made me fall in-love with the BTCC and later Formula 1, but had me dreaming of being one thing when I grow up: a motorsport commentator.

Right throughout my childhood, the dream of doing what Murray did was all I wanted to follow. As such, my Legos became trackside barriers, parts of our garden resembled racetracks and even a bench on my grandparent’s veranda became a carefully laid-out track.

All the while, with my toy cars passing and crashing into each other, this was during the Super Touring era after all, I would provide the commentary using the names I saw on television.

Aside from this, I would also mime being in a race, walking up and down outside while commentating. Many observers and people thought I was crazy and in need of help, but in truth, I couldn’t care less.

These habits grew less prominent as I finished school and headed into varsity, but the aspiration of doing what my childhood hero and role model did never abated.

Even after finishing my studies, I still had dreams of being a commentator even though I had realised that local motorsport had been on the decline for years and that my chances of making it big was to move to another country.

I am going to do what?

Everything happens for a reason though and in 2017, less than a year after entering the industry with fellow Caxton publication Autodealer, I attended the launch of the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI in the Free State where a dream into a reality.

While sitting in the departure lounge of the Bloemfontein Airport, I struck up a conversation of the undoubted legend that is Roger McCleery, who had been the other voice in addition to Murray’s that had fulfilled my commentary dreams.

As surreal as it was talking in-person to the voice of South African motorsport I had grown-up listening to, our conversation soon turned to commentary with Roger asking me, “do you want to be a commentator?”

For a few seconds, I had no words and eventually managed to answer Roger with a shortened version of my childhood before saying yes. Honestly, I had little hope of our chat progressing any further, until a few months later when I got a call from Roger himself.

It was in fact a courtesy call telling me that I was to don the headset and commentate alongside the genius that is Greg Moloney in the commentary box at Zwartkops for a round of the Extreme Festival. Aside from thanking Roger, I had no words except for a few tears.

It is Go Go Go!

Although I was only to shadow Greg and his partner, engineer-cum-racing driver Leon Odendaal, the doyen of local motorsport commentary had other ideas when he announced to the pack grandstands that a new ‘trainee’ commentator was in the ‘box this weekend.

My heart sank. After all, not only was my knowledge of the drivers limited, but I was entering the gun fight with a knife in a way I had not thought about all those years ago.

Nerves had wrecked me and as the programme went on race-after-race, Moloney, once the chequered flag had come out, announced that he was leaving the ‘box and putting me in the hot seat for the next race alongside Leon.

I had never felt pressure like that in my life. Leon, himself a relative newbie at the time, would however help where he could and as the headset went on, going back was not an option. This was it, the moment I had been waiting for and what I’ve always wanted to do.

As the lights went green, everything became a blur. Following the action on-track whilst looking at the monitors and identifying the cars and drivers was crazy and fantastic as my enthusiasm took over and confidence grew with each lap.

Not without my faults and being far from perfect, the race ended so fast that I had little time to comprehend what I had just done. As this was not enough, upon Greg’s return, I was told I was to be his co-partner for the final race of the day.

Again disbelief and goodbye nerves as I was here, right next to the man who succeeded Roger in becoming our Murray over a decade ago.

It was a privilege and come the end of the day, I had learned a lot and developed myself whilst realising that I had just followed in the footsteps of the man I listened to all those years ago.

I was star struck, speechless and completely taken aback. I was not dreaming, I really did commentate at an actual racetrack with actual cars watched by real people watching and listening to me.

As if that was not enough, Greg, who had actually entered the ‘box while I was commentating with Leon, remarked, “You did well man, for a first timer”. I was indeed but still dumbstruck and without words.

Unfortunately, while two further spells followed, it quickly dawned that things were a lot different from what Murray was doing at the time.

What’s more, my position was only to gain experience and shadow where and when needed, whereas Greg and Leon are employed on a permanent basis and part of the race meeting’s setup, a well gelled synergy likely to come unstuck with three people calling the action.

My experience might not have been permanent, but it happened and one which will remain with me forever. I had realised a dream and fulfilled something I had always wanted to do. I had ‘become’ my hero and did what Murray did.

His passing this weekend dealt a massive blow and saddened generations of fans who grew up not only listening but wanting to do what he did. As much as the drivers and cars were the stars, Murray was just as equal in being there to provide the added spice that made racing was it was.

Thank you Murray

Summarising Murray Walker’s legacy and what he brought to the sport is hard to describe as a lot can be said from his style of commentating to gentleman-like conduct and professionalism.

He was a true role model and a genuine ambassador for motorsport and commentary that will live it for years to come. RIP Graeme Murray Walker, legend, my hero forever.

