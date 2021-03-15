 
 
Murray Walker tribute: A legend’s shaping of a childhood

An incredible skill to inform and entertain resulted in him being signalled out as the yardstick of motorsport commentary.

Charl Bosch
15 Mar 2021
08:18:09 AM
Murray Walker tribute: A legend's shaping of a childhood

Portrait at the microphone of commentator Murray Walker on 2 February 1993 at the Allsport studio in Colliers Wood, London, England. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images)

The expression, “legends never die” even after their passing is one that continues to ring true today and which will undoubtedly remain applicable in the years to come. It goes without saying then that this attribute very much applies to Murray Walker. Saturday evening 13 March 2021 came as a massive shock to the motorsport world when it was announced that the voice of not only Formula 1 and the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for over five decades, but motorsport in general had hung-up his headset and put down the microphone for the final time after retiring in 2001....

