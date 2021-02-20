 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Remembering Tony Viana, BMW racing trailblazer

Motorsport 28 mins ago

Few others have made such an impact on South Africa’s motorsport scene.

Andre de Kock
20 Feb 2021
03:32:38 PM
PREMIUM!
Remembering Tony Viana, BMW racing trailblazer

Tony Viana, the most successful BMW racer in South African history. Picture: Tony Alves

South African circuit racing has a long and proud heritage, filled with amazing people. Some of them created awesome, unique cars, that came to life specifically to serve the Adrenaline Game gods. One of them was the legendary Tony Viana. Almost three decades since his untimely death, he is fondly remembered in racing circles. As driver, designer and tuner who headed up BMW South Africa’s local circuit racing activities for a dozen memorable years in the eighties and early nineties, a large part of his legacy was creating two utterly unique BMW race cars. Viana, who ran a second-hand car...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Youngtimers series aiming to bring back Touring Cars’ glory years 20.2.2021
Won the Lotto? Here’s the perfect BMW garage 20.2.2021
WATCH: BMW X5 M Competition makes AMG brigade eat dust 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 6,524 health workers received jab as 1,911 new cases reported

Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US

Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence

Food and Drink Good news! Lay’s SA confirms salt & vinegar flavour is back

Crime Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.