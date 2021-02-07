 
 
Dakar bug has bitten unlucky Henk Lategan

Motorsport

He has unfinished business after crashing out world’s toughest race.

Andre de Kock
07 Feb 2021
08:21:29 AM
Henk Lategan. Picture: Nadia Jordaan

South African Cross Country racing champion Henk Lategan returned from this year’s Dakar Rally with two medical conditions. The first – a lingering shoulder injury – a legacy of the crash that put Lategan, his navigator Brett Cummings and their Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux out of the world’s toughest motorsport event in Stage 5 of the event. The second – a life-long, absolutely incurable addiction with the Dakar Rally. Problem one is being addressed – Lategan underwent an operation earlier this week, to mend severely torn tendons and muscles in his shoulder. He will also have to miss the year’s...

