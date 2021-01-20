 
 
Kerfuffle at Renault team takes centre stage

Formula 1 8 hours ago

Abiteboul’s sudden exit leaves more questions than answers at renamed Alpine.

John Floyd
20 Jan 2021
08:16:04 AM
Kerfuffle at Renault team takes centre stage

It is still unknown why Cyril Abiteboul left Renault. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

You wouldn’t usually associate the name Bob Dylan with Formula One, but his famous song “The times they are a-changin” certainly rings true at the pinnacle of motorsport. Even though not all of them are that surprising, I did not expect the rapidity we are witnessing in the case of management within the sport. Recently the news broke on Cyril Abiteboul’s departure from the Renault team – it was not even the renamed Alpine yet – a move few of us would have predicted. The reason for this sudden decision is unknown. Abiteboul issued a brief statement: “I would like...

