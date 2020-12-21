Gallery of Champions: Inland

When South African motorsport suffered grievously with a Covid-19 imposed lockdown this year, much damage was done. Businesses closed, people’s incomes were curtailed and one was left wondering whether the sport could ultimately survive the crisis.

It would take real heroes to pick the adrenaline game up again. Luckily, local motorsport boasts many real heroes – they are called privateers. When the restrictions were lifted, they came back, basically because they do not know any better. Not all the categories could declare champions, but we pay tribute to the title holders that did emerge.

