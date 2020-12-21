Gallery of Champions: Inland

When South African motorsport suffered grievously with a Covid-19 imposed lockdown this year, much damage was done. Businesses closed, people’s incomes were curtailed and one was left wondering whether the sport could ultimately survive the crisis.
It would take real heroes to pick the adrenaline game up again. Luckily, local motorsport boasts many real heroes – they are called privateers. When the restrictions were lifted, they came back, basically because they do not know any better. Not all the categories could declare champions, but we pay tribute to the title holders that did emerge.
SPORTY. Chad ten Doeschate (Ford AC Cobra) took the overall Pre-1968 Sports and GT championship. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
SERIES WINNER. Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) clinched the year’s Lotus Challenge title in the very last race of the season. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.
CHARGER. Rory Atkinson (BHIT Volkswagen Polo) proved unbeatable in the season’s Pozidrive Volkswagen Challenge series. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
YOU PASSED. Matriculant Nicholas van Zyl (Luxury Fragrances BMW 128i) took the Bridgestone BMW Car Club series overall via a series of faultless class victories. Picture: Tony Alves.
CUB SCOUT. Shane Forget (4J”s Auto Opel Kadett Cub) made few mistakes all year, won his class regularly and ended up as the overall Car Care Clinic SuperHatch champion. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
FAST ELEGANCE. Roland Hopkins (Elegant Fuel Volkswagen Polo GTI) took the Car Care Clinic 111 Saloon Car title. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
DOING THE JOB. Sifiso Themba (King Price Extreme Kawasaki ZX10) rode well all season, to clinch the overall Bridgestone Superbike title. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
CLEAN SWEEP. Oliver Broome (Ford Mustang) clinched the season’s overall SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon car title. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
MAKING HIS MARC. Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia Super) took the SKF Pre-1966 Under Two-Litre title. Picture RacePics.co.za.
LITTLE GIANT. Ed Botes (Mini Cooper S) drove hard and fast all season, to take the SKF Pre-1966 Little Giants title overall. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
