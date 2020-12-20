Gallery of Champions: National

At the conclusion of every year, we publish our Gallery of Champions feature, to honour the drivers and riders who excelled in that season’s motorsport title chases.
Of course, this year’s adrenaline game activities were hampered by Covid-19 restrictions, but local motorsport’s powers that be did a brilliant job to restore our activities, albeit without spectators. Some categories did not proclaim title holders, but here are the national championship winners that did emerge:
CONSISTENCY RULED. Dario Busi (Universal Health Polo) took the Oettinger Polo Cup championship via a series of consistent point-scoring finishes, staying out of trouble in a troublesome environment. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.
TOUGH TITLE.. Luschen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) clinched the year’s Hankook South African Formula Vee title against formidable, much more experienced competitors. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
ENDURING. The South African Endurance Series went to Franco and Silvio Scribante, in their unique V8-engined Chevron. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.
HABIT-FORMING. Clinton Seller (King Price Extreme Yamaha R1) took his seventh South African Superbike title with a string op podium places. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.
TOP VETERAN. Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) led the Red Square Kawasaki Masters field more often than not, to clinch the title before the end of the year. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
CONSISTENCY COUNTS. Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430) scored a series of class victories to take the year’s G&H Transport Extreme Supercar championship overall. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
HEAVY METAL. Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) grabbed the year’s Mobil 1 V8 Supercar title in the very last race of the season. Picture: RacePics.co.za.
ROUGH STUFF. Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (Gazoo Toyota Hilux) took the overall South African Cross Country Production Vehicle title. Picture: Nadia Jordaan.
VERY SPECIAL. The year’s overall Special Vehicle title belonged to Tim Howes and Gary Campbell in their Timdrew Propeerty Zarco. Picture: Nadia Jordaan.
SMALL, QUICK. Nico Du Rand and Rikus Hatting took their CanAm to the overall Side X Side championship victory. Picture: Tania Jordaan.
