South Africa’s ‘Mr Reliable’ Giniel de Villiers eyes more Dakar success

Motorsport 1 hour ago

2009 winner has finished every single one of 17 races he has entered.

Andre de Kock
20 Dec 2020
08:23:57 AM
Giniel de Villiers and navigator Alex Haro.

Versatility is a mark of really great race car drivers. These days, most people who earn their living in the adrenaline game arena are specialists, sticking to single-seaters, sports cars, saloon cars, rally cars or cross-country vehicles. Cross-pollination between circuit racing and off-road competition is basically unheard of. For a circuit racing champion to become one of the most successful Dakar Rally competitors in history is unlikely. Yet, that is exactly what South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers has achieved. De Villiers, now 48, is rated as one of the top five Dakar competitors of all time. He has tackled the...

