Through the lens of the camera: Kyalami 9-Hour in pictures

And so, despite the best efforts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government to curtail all pleasure in our country, the 2020 Kyalami 9-Hour race did happen.

There were just 12 cars and no spectators, but enthusiasts got to watch it on television, and a young South African formed part of the winning team. We collectively owe a huge debt of gratitude to the organisers, who had to negotiate an exhausting and complicated maze of travel restrictions, funding problems and logistical nightmares to bring the event here.

Their efforts will not be forgotten when the Intercontinantal GT Challenge administrators compile next year’s calendar. Intrepid and brilliant motorsport photographer Dave Ledbitter was there, and we bring you the event through his lens.

