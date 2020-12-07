Motorsport 7.12.2020 09:45 am

Diary for the petrolhead now out

Andre de Kock
Diary for the petrolhead now out

Diary for the motorsport fan

Designed to appeal to a wide spectrum of car and motorsport fans.

Every year, we recommend the annual Motorheads diary as an ideal Christmas present for that car nut in your family. The reasons – varied and compelling – apply to edition number 15, which is now for sale.

The Motorheads Diary is an A5 size, hard-cover page-a-day diary, designed to appeal to a wide spectrum of people – from National and Regional Racing or Rally drivers, to Street Rods and Classic Car owners, motorcyclists, plus every other kind of motoring enthusiast.

The diary features historical motoring-related facts, plus a calendar of motoring events like races, rallies, shows, biking, and aircraft events here and abroad. Profiles and short articles featuring a cross-section of car people and clubs provide additional interest. Also included is a wealth of other useful information, such as a car club index, useful motoring services and racetrack information.

At the retail selling price of R210, it is, as ever, the bargain of the year. The diary is available from Autobooks, Aviation Shop, Models for Africa, Model Mania and other stores and events. For more info, or to place an order, contact Heide-Marie von der Au on 083 455 7684 or at hm@motorheads.co.za

 

