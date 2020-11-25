 
 
A lot left to fight for as F1 season draws to a close

Gloves are off between Racing Point and McLaren in 2020’s last three races.

John Floyd
25 Nov 2020
06:11:16 AM
Racing Point is currently third in the race for the F1 constructor’s title. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

This weekend Formula One moves to the Middle East and the final 2020 triple header, with the first of two rounds at the Bahrain International Circuit. This Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix will use the full 5.412 km Hermann Tilke-designed circuit, covering just over 308km over 57 laps. With both drivers’ and constructors’ titles settled, all eyes will be on the fight for third spot on the constructors’ table. Red Bull, second with 240 points, should add to that, following a less-than-spectacular Turkish race. Third is Racing Point on 154. After Lance Stroll’s last-race pole position and Sergio Perez’s current form,...

