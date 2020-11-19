 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

South Africa’s drag race king has left a legacy like no other

Motorsport 30 mins ago

Local motorsport says goodbye to legendary Mick van Rensburg.

Andre de Kock
19 Nov 2020
07:30:11 AM
PREMIUM!
South Africa’s drag race king has left a legacy like no other

Mick van Rensburg. Image from Tarlton International Raceway Facebook

These days, the term “legend” is loosely thrown around regarding pretty ordinary people on social media. We are almost reluctant to apply the moniker to Mick van Rensburg. But Mick, who died of natural causes aged 81 last week, was the Big Daddy of South African drag racing, the long-time owner of the country’s only full-sized, custom-built drag strip, and the enabler of dozens of local drag racing competitors. He owned and drove the fastest race cars in South African history and will be remembered as a legend by those who knew him in the quarter-mile racing world. Born in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.