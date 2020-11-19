South Africa’s drag race king has left a legacy like no other

PREMIUM!
South Africa’s drag race king has left a legacy like no otherMotorsport 30 mins ago
Local motorsport says goodbye to legendary Mick van Rensburg.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists