Provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar released

The FIM, motorcycle racing’s worldwide administrators, have announced the provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar.
“We try to return to normality, we talked to all the promoters and made the normal calendar because it’s important to block the days and to know exactly on which days there will be the Grands Prix. We’ll start in Qatar as usual, and finish in Valencia as usual for another year. And in the middle there will be 18 Grands Prix together with the first and the last,” Dorna Sport CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said.
“We hope we can do it. Obviously there are many things we don’t know yet, that’s why we’ve included three reserve Grands Prix to be allocated wherever it’s possible and also taking into consideration the weather considerations of each place.The most important thing for me and the message I want to give is that we will try and maintain the days with a Grand Prix on those days.
“This year we tried to compromise between the possibilities and the short time we’ve had given when the pandemic allowed us to re-start. In Europe it’s not possible to race later than we are doing. We are here in Valencia and the weather is so-so – I hope it will be even better in Portimão!
“Unfortunately we couldn’t travel outside Europe so we did the maximum we could, during this period from July until now. Including Qatar, we have had 15 Grands Prix and we’re very proud; everyone in Dorna, the FIM, IRTA, the teams… we are extremely happy with the result we’ve obtained working together in this difficult year.”
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|28 March
|Qatar*
|Losail International Circuit
|11 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|18 April
|Americas
|Circuit of the Americas
|02 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez
|16 May
|France
|Le Mans
|30 May
|Italy
|Mugello
|06 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona – Catalunya
|20 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|27 June
|Netherlands
|Assen
|11 July
|Finland **
|KymiRing
|TBD
|To be decided
|To be decided
|15 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|29 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|12 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|19 September
|San Marino
|Misano
|03 October
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|10 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|24 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|31 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|14 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
* Evening Race
** Subject to Homologation
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.