MotoGP 17.11.2020 08:55 am

Provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar released

Motorsport Correspondent

“We are extremely happy with the result we’ve obtained working together in this difficult year.”

The FIM, motorcycle racing’s worldwide administrators, have announced the provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar.

“We try to return to normality, we talked to all the promoters and made the normal calendar because it’s important to block the days and to know exactly on which days there will be the Grands Prix. We’ll start in Qatar as usual, and finish in Valencia as usual for another year. And in the middle there will be 18 Grands Prix together with the first and the last,” Dorna Sport CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“We hope we can do it. Obviously there are many things we don’t know yet, that’s why we’ve included three reserve Grands Prix to be allocated wherever it’s possible and also taking into consideration the weather considerations of each place.The most important thing for me and the message I want to give is that we will try and maintain the days with a Grand Prix on those days.

“This year we tried to compromise between the possibilities and the short time we’ve had given when the pandemic allowed us to re-start. In Europe it’s not possible to race later than we are doing. We are here in Valencia and the weather is so-so – I hope it will be even better in Portimão!

“Unfortunately we couldn’t travel outside Europe so we did the maximum we could, during this period from July until now. Including Qatar, we have had 15 Grands Prix and we’re very proud; everyone in Dorna, the FIM, IRTA, the teams… we are extremely happy with the result we’ve obtained working together in this difficult year.”

 Date Grand Prix Venue
28 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit
11 April Argentina Termas de Río Hondo
18 April Americas Circuit of the Americas
02 May Spain Circuito de Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Mugello
06 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands Assen
11 July Finland ** KymiRing
TBD To be decided To be decided
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring
29 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
12 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón
19 September San Marino Misano
03 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi
10 October Thailand Chang International Circuit
24 October Australia Phillip Island
31 October Malaysia Sepang
14 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race
** Subject to Homologation

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition