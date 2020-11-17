Provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar released

The FIM, motorcycle racing’s worldwide administrators, have announced the provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar.

“We try to return to normality, we talked to all the promoters and made the normal calendar because it’s important to block the days and to know exactly on which days there will be the Grands Prix. We’ll start in Qatar as usual, and finish in Valencia as usual for another year. And in the middle there will be 18 Grands Prix together with the first and the last,” Dorna Sport CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“We hope we can do it. Obviously there are many things we don’t know yet, that’s why we’ve included three reserve Grands Prix to be allocated wherever it’s possible and also taking into consideration the weather considerations of each place.The most important thing for me and the message I want to give is that we will try and maintain the days with a Grand Prix on those days.

“This year we tried to compromise between the possibilities and the short time we’ve had given when the pandemic allowed us to re-start. In Europe it’s not possible to race later than we are doing. We are here in Valencia and the weather is so-so – I hope it will be even better in Portimão!

“Unfortunately we couldn’t travel outside Europe so we did the maximum we could, during this period from July until now. Including Qatar, we have had 15 Grands Prix and we’re very proud; everyone in Dorna, the FIM, IRTA, the teams… we are extremely happy with the result we’ve obtained working together in this difficult year.”

Date Grand Prix Venue 28 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit 11 April Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 18 April Americas Circuit of the Americas 02 May Spain Circuito de Jerez 16 May France Le Mans 30 May Italy Mugello 06 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya 20 June Germany Sachsenring 27 June Netherlands Assen 11 July Finland ** KymiRing TBD To be decided To be decided 15 August Austria Red Bull Ring 29 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 12 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 19 September San Marino Misano 03 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi 10 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 24 October Australia Phillip Island 31 October Malaysia Sepang 14 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race

** Subject to Homologation

