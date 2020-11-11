 
 
Embrace the future: outgoing F1 boss

Formula 1 36 mins ago

Formula One must look to past, but not allow it to constrain the sport.

John Floyd
11 Nov 2020
07:24:00 AM
Embrace the future: outgoing F1 boss

Chase Carey, outgoing Formula One boss, says the sport will have to change, while respecting its heritage. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

This weekend sees a return to Istanbul Park for the Turkish Grand Prix, last held at the Herman Tilke-designed circuit in 2011. Of the current driver line-up, only Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have driven a Formula One car around the 5.338 km track. Outgoing F1 chief Chase Carey has offered some advice for his successor Stefano Domenicali and others involved in the sport. Carey stressed the need for the sport to move on from the past and embrace future changes. Speaking on F1’s official website’s podcast Beyond the Grid, he said: “In most sports the hard-core fans...

