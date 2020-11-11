Embrace the future: outgoing F1 boss

This weekend sees a return to Istanbul Park for the Turkish Grand Prix, last held at the Herman Tilke-designed circuit in 2011. Of the current driver line-up, only Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have driven a Formula One car around the 5.338 km track. Outgoing F1 chief Chase Carey has offered some advice for his successor Stefano Domenicali and others involved in the sport. Carey stressed the need for the sport to move on from the past and embrace future changes. Speaking on F1’s official website’s podcast Beyond the Grid, he said: “In most sports the hard-core fans...

This weekend sees a return to Istanbul Park for the Turkish Grand Prix, last held at the Herman Tilke-designed circuit in 2011. Of the current driver line-up, only Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have driven a Formula One car around the 5.338 km track.

Outgoing F1 chief Chase Carey has offered some advice for his successor Stefano Domenicali and others involved in the sport. Carey stressed the need for the sport to move on from the past and embrace future changes. Speaking on F1’s official website’s podcast Beyond the Grid, he said: “In most sports the hard-core fans resist change.”

He used an analogy with Major League Baseball’s changes, saying: “In most cases those changes have ended up being positive, bringing fresh energy and a fresh perspective.” So after suggesting a move away from the sport’s history he added: “You have to be careful that you don’t gimmick up the sport, recognising the importance of history that has made this sport special. But you must not let that become a straightjacket that stops you considering changes that may truly enhance the sport for fans.”

Perhaps the concepts of reverse grids, two-day race formats, qualifying races, hybrid cars and moves to new “destination” countries, do not fall under the title of “gimmick up” in his book. But after Imola, many of the drivers wanted more of the older, iconic circuits rather than new tracks, some of which have created issues – a case in point being the 23rd race proposed for the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

Billed as a night race on a street circuit around the city of Jeddah, it appears to be following the trend instituted in the latter years of Bernie Ecclestone with CVC Capital Partners and continued by Carey and the Liberty Media Corporation team. Unfortunately, not everyone is rejoicing at this news due to the location.

It is reported Amnesty International’s Felix Jakens, head of campaigns, is suggesting reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton “speak out” against the holding of the race. “It would be incredibly important if Lewis could speak out. If the sport’s most high-profile driver is willing to speak out and say, actually, this is a country that has an appalling human rights record, it would take the sheen off Saudi Arabia’s ability to sports-wash its image,” Jakens said.

He continued: “F1 talks about diversification, inclusivity and appealing to LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender] people, so it needs to make a sustained effort on human rights.”

Hamilton has often voiced his opinions on social media and has had considerable effect in some areas, but whether this will be a cudgel he wishes to take up is another matter. Interestingly, a F1 spokesperson was recently reported as saying the sport had made its “position on human rights and other issues clear to all our partners”. Perhaps some involved need new reading glasses?

